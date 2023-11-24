Peel Children’s Aid Foundation Wants Every Child and Family to Experience the Magic of Their Holiday Throughout The Year
Peel Children’s Aid Foundation launches “Holiday Wishes for All” to provide families facing challenges with toys and essentials for any holiday they celebrate.
If you're lucky enough this holiday season not to be deciding between paying for rent, food or warm clothing, consider supporting families facing the most difficult challenges you can imagine.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holidays can bring light, laughter, connection, and hope. But for many, they do not. For many, the day-to-day financial and emotional stress of putting food on the table and providing warm winter clothing or shelter for their families means that gifts and celebrations are not on the radar.
Each November, The Peel Children’s Aid Foundation launches its “Holiday Wishes for All” campaign to collect new winter clothing, unwrapped toys and gift cards for vulnerable youth and families in the Peel Region. What makes their program unique is that it provides gifts, money and essentials all year long to coincide with diverse cultural and religious holidays that are celebrated by Canada’s rich tapestry of citizenry.
In 2022, over $260,000 was raised for children, youth, and families through the Holiday Wishes for All campaign. We know that the need is even greater this year. The goal for the 2023 campaign is $350,000.
How can you help?
-Host a fundraising event with your peers and families. Instead of exchanging gifts this year, purchase new winter coats for a family.
-Provide a financial donation or gift cards. These are the most appreciated gifts because they allow parents to buy personalized gifts of their choosing for their kids and allow teens to buy something they need or otherwise couldn’t buy. Give the gift of giving.
-Purchase new winter coats, boots, hats, mitts, or unwrapped toys for newborns to teens.
Even a small donation can make a significant impact in the life of a family or child, says Maryann Kerr, CEO of The Peel Children's Aid Foundation, “If you are lucky enough this holiday season not to be deciding between paying for rent or food or warm winter clothing, I hope you’ll consider supporting the children, youth and families we work alongside who are facing some of the most difficult challenges you can imagine. They need us now more than ever.”
Peel Children’s Aid Foundation raises funds to support innovative and urgently needed programs and services that are not government-funded. Collaborating with the Peel Children’s Aid Society, it provides essential support to strengthen over 8,000 families annually, ensuring children's and youth's safety and well-being, with 99% of their work taking place with children, youth, and families in their own homes.
For more information, please visit https://peelcaf.org/holiday-wishes/
About Peel Children’s Aid Foundation
Peel Children’s Aid Foundation was established in 2003 to raise funds to support innovative and urgently needed programs and services that are not government-funded. Charitable Registration Number: 864521240RR0001
Holiday Wishes For All 2023