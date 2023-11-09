Survey Says the Simplest Acts of Kindness Make the Biggest Impact
World Kindness Day is November 13, 2023. Ontario Caregiver Organization shares the top acts of kindness their caregivers say are the most meaningful.
Ontario Caregiver Organization (OCO) supports caregivers by being their one point of access to information, so they have what they need to be successful in their role,”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, November 13th, 2023, is World Kindness Day, dedicated to promoting and celebrating acts of kindness globally. Established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a global coalition of kindness organizations, World Kindness Day encourages individuals and communities to prioritize goodwill and kindness; it serves as a reminder of the positive impact each of us can have on those around us, our communities, and the world. Daily, we are treated to social posts and news reports of acts of kindness people commit to one another, simple acts that don't take a lot of effort or investment to make an impact.
— Amy Coupal, Executive Director OCO.
In February 2023, the Ontario Caregiver Organization (OCO) launched the Undercover Kindness Project to support family caregivers who provide unpaid physical and emotional support to a family member, partner, friend, or neighbour. OCO’s intention of the Undercover Kindness Project was to illustrate that, collectively, we can help those around us with simple acts of kindness that could help make a tireless caregiver's day better. Four recipients were chosen from hundreds of applicants. Each received a personalized and meaningful act of kindness from OCO's Undercover Kindness Team, with the help of Erica Ehm and the friends and family who had nominated them. These recipients selflessly give daily to support the people they love without expecting anything in return.
One of those recipients, Terrance Ho, gets up every day to care for his brother, who has muscular dystrophy. Terrance was also a caregiver for his mother, who recently battled and succumbed to cancer. Now that their mother has passed, the two men live alone in her home. Terrance's girlfriend nominated him and, with the help of OCO, delivered an incredibly appreciated simple act of kindness - a meal he didn't have to think about or make for himself and his brother. Terrance was so moved he posted a gratitude video ( https://www.instagram.com/p/CrPbzwOAlv0/ ), which gets to the heart of Ontario Caregiver Organization’s campaign - that there is no act of kindness that is too small.
OCO surveyed and collected dozens of acts of kindness that caregivers in their community noted would not only provide help but bring them joy, relief or reprieve, such as:
• Open a door and say good morning, and smile, wishing them a good day; tell them you care; write them a note.
• Be kind and compassionate when someone is frenzied or stressed out from their daily chores; let them know you care.
• Offer to give a caregiver a break by spending time with the care recipient so the caregiver can get some time alone or with friends.
• Offer to drive, do a delivery, or pick up something while doing your own errands so they don't have to.
• Send food or an unexpected gift like a house cleaner, repairman or lawn service
There are numerous ways individuals and communities can participate and make a positive difference in the world, and being there for caregivers is one increasingly important one. "We are incredibly proud of the work we do to support caregivers, ordinary people, like you and me, who provide physical and emotional support to a family member, partner, friend, or neighbour," says Amy Coupal, Executive Director of OCO. "Ontario Caregiver Organization supports caregivers by being their one point of access to information, so they have what they need to be successful in their role."
The Ontario Caregiver Organization hopes that by demonstrating the impact of simple acts of kindness through their Undercover Kindness Project, people will see that you can commit meaningful acts of kindness any day, not just on World Kindness Day.
On November 13, 2023, and every day, let’s find ways to celebrate World Kindness Day by doing something special for someone else.
About OCO
The Ontario Caregiver Organization (OCO) supports Ontario’s 4 million caregivers, ordinary people who provide physical and emotional support to a family member, partner, friend or neighbour. The OCO will enhance the caregiving experience by providing one point of access to information, services and support that empower and enable caregivers to be successful in their role. Where gaps exist in caregiver programs and services, the OCO partners with caregivers, healthcare providers and other organizations to find new and innovative ways to bridge them so all caregivers, regardless of age, disease or geographical location, can access the help they need. Established in 2018, the OCO is a not-for-profit entity funded by the Government of Ontario.
Ontario Caregiver Organization, Erica Ehm, Chef Lui and friends surprise Terrance Ho