Marineland St Augustine Offers Sea Activities for Families in Florida
Marineland is the world’s first oceanarium located in the United States of America that offers the opportunity to meet bottlenose Dolphins.
At Marineland, we create unforgettable experiences, we truly believe that this is the best way to create a bond between our guests and all the animals that we take care of.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This renowned oceanfront conservation center provides a comprehensive experience in the marine realm. Marineland, proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a park operator with global presence, is the world’s first oceanarium located in the United States of America and offers the opportunity to meet bottlenose dolphins up close, experience with dolphins the wonder of marine life, explore years of marine mammals history and even swim with dolphins in Florida.
Throughout the years, Marineland has made significant contributions to marine science and conservation and has received thousands of guests every year, whose expectations are to live fun and educational experiences, such as swimming with dolphins in Florida, where they join this amazing marine mammal in their natural habitats and make physical and emotional connections. These activities have the mission of involving people in the conservation and preservation efforts.
Annual pass gives family's the opportunity to enjoy remarkable discounts, allowing you to embark on a distinctive eco-educational journey with kayak EcoTours. These tours cater to individuals without prior kayaking experience, making them perfect for first-time paddlers aged six and older. Seize this family-friendly chance to explore Marineland Dolphin Adventure and observe dolphins in their natural habitat from the unique perspective of a kayak.
The Meet & Greet program is a hands-on, out-of-water interaction, where the visitors will enjoy touching, splashing, and playing with bottlenose dolphins.
On the other hand, the dolphin encounter allows guests to meet these animals as they interact with them on an underwater platform, so there’s no problem if visitors are not swimmers.
These programs are performed daily, but at specific times, so it’s important to schedule the visit before going to Marineland. And even more important if it's the holiday season.
This type of activity gives a greater appreciation of the world’s oceans and the importance of conservation by creating a bond between the marine mammals and the guests.
“At Marineland, we create unforgettable experiences, we truly believe that this is the best way to create a bond between our guests and all the animals that we take care of, so we look for the best ways to reach out to the community and invite them to increase the frequency of their visits. We love having them in our facilities!”, said Felicia Cook, Park Director for Marineland.
Marineland, St Augustine Florida guarantees an incredible experience for the whole family. From the enchanting dolphin encounter programs to the fun and educational programs, there’s something for everyone.
Start planning your visit now!
About Marineland
Marineland is the world’s first oceanarium located on the beautiful Florida coast. Founded in 1938, Marineland has been a leader in marine conservation and education for decades. It is dedicated to inspiring people to understand and appreciate marine life through interactive experiences.
Dive into Marineland and create memories that will last a lifetime. If you want to know more about the Annual Pass and the incredible discounts, visit https://marineland.net/
