Biggest New Years Eve NJ Parties & Family Celebration in New Jersey at the Sheraton Hotel Parsippany & Westin Morristown

Sheraton Hotel Parsippany Westin Governor Morris Hotel The Jersey Tenors

Celebration features a 5-hour Premium Open-Bar, 3-course dinner including lavish cocktail hour and desserts. VIP Couple's Packages for New Year's NJ.

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced their 2023 New Year's NJ hotel parties to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown. These New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey with an anticipated attendance of 800+ guests. Featured headliners include The Jersey Boys tribute act, Jersey Tenors who will perform on New Year's Eve in New Jersey. Live music will be performed by Daddy Pop and the Party Crashers, which are two of New Jersey's most popular party bands.

The New Year's Eve NJ party will consist of a 5-hour premium open bar, 3-course dinner, live band entertainment and live simulcast of the New York Times Square ball drop at midnight. Special VIP couple's packages are available at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, NJ; which include overnight hotel accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day.

"We are proud to launch our new site, NewYearsNJ.com and celebrate our 15th year organizing New Jersey's best New Year's Eve parties," says Jonathan Moore, president of New Year's NJ whose company produces the event annually. "This year we have upgraded our menu and entertainment to provide an even higher level of guest satisfaction," added Moore.

Headlining the entertainment at both locations are New Jersey’s own The Jersey Tenors, performing their operatic takes on favorite pop songs. The Tenors will be joined by New Jersey's most popular party bands, Daddy Pop and The Party Crashers, bringing an electric energy to the dance floors.

“We’re thrilled to allow families and their children to enjoy New Jersey’s best New Year’s Eve parties,” said Jonathan Moore, President of New Year’s NJ. “This year, we’ve enhanced the entertainment, menu and overall experience to deliver even more value and satisfaction to our guests.”

Tickets are on sale now at newyearsnj.com/buy-tickets and by calling 908-799-8294. Reservations are required and expected to sell out quickly. Special discounted group rates are available for parties of five couples or more by calling the box office. Additional discounts are offered for AAA members, Costco members and Marriott Bonvoy members.

The Sheraton Hotel Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey were carefully chosen for their contemporary style and amenities. Located just 45 minutes from New York City, these two destinations offer a refined atmosphere without the hassle of traveling into the city on New Year’s Eve.

Don’t miss out on joining hundreds of fellow New Jerseyans as they celebrate the end of 2023 and the start of an exciting New Year. Secure tickets today for a memorable evening of top-notch entertainment, gourmet dining and “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight.

The Jersey Tenors - LIVE for New Year's Eve NJ 2023/2024 - Sheraton Parsippany and Westin Governor Morris New Jersey