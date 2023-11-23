GQ Names the World's Best Whiskies
GQ Names Glenora Distillery's Glen Breton Rare as One of the World's Best WhiskiesGLENVILLE, CAPE BRETON, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GQ Names Glenora Distillery's Glen Breton Rare as One of the World's Best Whiskies
Summary: GQ Magazine has recognized Glenora Distillery's Glen Breton Rare, Canada’s first single malt whisky, as one of the world's best. Aged in bourbon casks, this whisky boasts a rich and complex aroma, renowned for its depth and intricacy. This honour from GQ France not only emphasizes Glenora's dedication to superior whisky craftsmanship but also showcases the prominence of Canadian whisky on an international level.
Glen Breton Rare: A World-Class Recognition
Glenora Distillery, a beacon of Canadian whisky craftsmanship, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: its flagship product, Glen Breton Rare, has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite whiskies, as recognized by GQ France, a leading authority in lifestyle and culture. This prestigious accolade not only elevates Glen Breton Rare to an esteemed position on the international whisky stage but also shines a spotlight on the exceptional quality and rich heritage of Canadian single malt whisky. This recognition by GQ France is a testament to Glenora Distillery's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the art of whisky making.
"We are immensely proud and deeply honoured to receive such esteemed recognition from GQ France," expressed Lauchie MacLean, President of Glenora Distillery. "This accolade extends beyond Glen Breton Rare; it's a resounding endorsement of all Canadian distiller’s exceptional quality. This achievement mirrors our unwavering dedication to crafting world-class single malts and celebrates the rich, storied heritage of our distillery."
Glen Breton Rare, a trailblazer as Canada's inaugural Single Malt Whisky, is a product of the masterful craftsmanship at Glenora Distillery, nestled in the heart of Nova Scotia. At Glenora, a blend of time-honoured distillation techniques and the distinctive terroir of Nova Scotia converge, creating a whisky of unparalleled quality. This meticulous process, from the careful selection of ingredients to the patient aging in select casks, results in a whisky that not only stands out for its exceptional quality but also boasts a unique flavour profile that captures the essence of its Canadian roots. Glen Breton Rare's distinct taste is a tribute to the rich, natural landscape of Nova Scotia, offering a smooth, yet complex experience that is as memorable as it is delightful.
About Glenora Distillery
For more than thirty years, Glenora Distillery has led the way in producing premium single malt whisky in Canada. Nestled in the breathtaking Cape Breton Highlands, the distillery skillfully combines traditional Scottish distillation methods with the unique touch of Canadian artisanship. This perfect blend has resulted in a range of outstanding single malt whiskies, each reflecting Glenora's celebrated heritage and unmatched quality. Their dedication to time-honoured traditions, enhanced by a spirit of innovation, has established Glenora Distillery as a standard-bearer in the art of whisky making.
More information is available from https://www.glenbretonwhisky.com.
