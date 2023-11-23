Elephant Robotics' Brand Excellence Goes Global: CCPIT Certification Unveiled
Elephant Robotics Earns Esteemed "Certificate of Export Commodity Brand" Recognizing Innovation and Global CompetitivenessSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG , CHINA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Robotics, a trailblazer in robotic innovation, proudly announces its recent achievement of the esteemed "Certificate of Export Commodity Brand" from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). This recognition, received on October 30, 2023, encompasses a series of products, including robotic arms, robotic arms accessories, and robotic pets.
Brand competition has become the core manifestation of international competitiveness and status. The "Certificate of Export Commodity Brand" issued by CCPIT is newly established by CCPIT to work with the national branding strategy actively. The approval of this Certificate verifies and certifies the export commodity brands of enterprises from 8 dimensions, such as R&D and innovation capability, international certification, market recognition, intellectual property protection, and global operation, which can be considered a type of "national acknowledgment".
The legitimacy and validity of the Certificate have been recognized by governments, chambers of commerce and enterprises in over 200 countries and regions worldwide. The certified enterprises and certified brands will be in the "Export Commodity Brand Certification List" released by CCPIT. This list will be issued to the ministries and commissions of the State Council, business associations, embassies and consulates in China, Chinese representative offices abroad, and some international events, which significantly improve the competitiveness of products in the global market.
The issuance of the "Certificate of Export Commodity Brand" stands as a testament to Elephant Robotics' unwavering commitment to brand strength and product quality in the global market. This accolade further underscores the company's dedication to elevating product quality, technological innovation, and services. This certification showcases Elephant Robotics' standing as a leader in the industry.
Established in 2016, Elephant Robotics is a Chinese high-tech company specializing in robot R&D, platform software development, and intelligent manufacturing services. They have achieved remarkable breakthroughs in key technologies, pioneering collaborative robot solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal to professional scenarios. Recognized as a National High-tech (2021) Enterprise and a ShenZhen Specialized and Sophisticated SME, Elephant Robotics has consistently demonstrated its commitment to technological excellence and innovation. Its product line encompasses 3 core areas:
1. Multi-axis collaborative robots:
Elephant Robotics boasts a versatile array of multi-axis collaborative robots, catering to diverse needs in different industries. From the precision of 4 DOF robotic arms to the intricacy of 6 DOF robotic arms and the advanced capabilities of 7 DOF robotic arms, their offerings extend to the seamless functionality of Automated Guided Vehicles. Celebrated globally, these collaborative robots are recognized for their exceptional cost performance, robust functionality, user-friendly interface, and comprehensive support courses.
Embodying the essence of human-machine collaboration, Elephant Robotics' multi-axis robots open doors to a wide range of possibilities in complex applications. Whether harnessed for personal creative pursuits, applied in research and educational settings, or utilized in the initial stages of commercial pre-research, their robots effortlessly meet the distinct requirements of a wide array of applications. A shining star in Elephant Robotics' product lineup is the myCobot series, encompassing myCobot 280, myCobot 320, and myCobot Pro 600. Boasting an impressive track record with over 20,000 units sold across more than 50 countries, the myCobot series has solidified its standing as a global favorite, distinguished for its precision accuracy and wide range of application scenarios.
2. Bionic Pets：
Diving into the realm of innovation, Elephant Robotics extends its expertise to bionic pets, redefining human-robot interaction with intelligent lifelike robotic companion pets. Its range includes metaCat and MarsCat. These bionic companions are equipped with remarkable features – responding to touch, emitting purring sounds, and incorporating smart voice command functionality alongside advanced deep learning algorithms. These functions provide a truly unique and interactive experience for users.
Beyond their technological prowess, Elephant Robotics' bionic pets serve a myriad of purposes, leaving a profound impact on the lives of families globally. They extend companionship and educational support to autistic children and provide essential rehabilitation care for the elderly grappling with Alzheimer's syndrome. Among its stellar lineup, metaCat has emerged as a crowd favorite, earning widespread acclaim from users both domestically and internationally. With tens of thousands of units sold worldwide, metaCat stands as a testament to Elephant Robotics' commitment of bringing robots to everyone's life.
3. Humanoid Robots:
Elephant Robotics' dual-arm humanoid robots, driven by machine vision, are swiftly deployable in scientific research, education, commercial services, and light industrial manufacturing. These robots enable intelligent visual sorting functions, showcasing their versatility. The dual-arm humanoid collaborative robots excel in tasks such as complex assembly work, loading and unloading, aerial assembly, symmetrical assembly, addressing industry challenges such as high system integration costs and deployment difficulties.
With an impressive annual shipment volume surpassing 10,000 units, Elephant Robotics has emerged as a key player, leaving an indelible mark on the global robotics market. Elephant Robotics, with this Certificate, will go further and expand overseas markets and improve brand awareness and international market competitiveness. Currently, Elephant Robotics‘ diverse product range is prominently distributed in strategic regions, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and 44 other countries, totaling 51 countries. They have successfully localized their products in over 15 countries by translating manuals, creating localized tutorials, and developing multilingual Gitbooks. This commitment ensures their products cater to diverse audiences worldwide. Furthermore, Elephant Robotics actively collaborates with overseas activities, forming partnerships and engaging with communities to gain insights into local markets and cultures. This proactive localization approach strengthens their global presence and fosters strong connections with users.
Elephant Robotics takes pride in its commitment to delivering high-quality robotic solutions that cater to a global audience. As the demand for innovative robotics continues to surge, the company is actively seeking strategic partnerships with qualified agents. They are particularly interested in partnering with entities that possess a strong understanding of local markets, an extensive network of industry contacts, and a commitment to providing exceptional customer service.
Elephant Robotics invites interested parties to explore this exciting opportunity for collaboration. For more information about becoming Elephant Robotics’ distributors and to express interest, please contact sales@elephantrobotics.com.
