The Portuguese Air Force to Speak at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference 2023

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference | 27 - 28 November 2023, Lisbon

SAE Media Group is hosting Europe’s leading conference for military airlift professionals in Lisbon on the 27 to 28 November 2023.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 24th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will feature the most senior and well-respected Commanders of Air Transport bases, Heads of Air Mobility organisations and agencies, and this seniority is a demonstration of the support for this conference.

The esteemed line-up of speakers include General Joao Alves, Chief of Staff of the Portuguese Air Force and Brigadier General Joao Nogueira, Director of the Engineering and Programs Directorate of the Portuguese Air Force, who will speak on the Air Force’s operational and airlift capabilities, and discuss the procurement process of the Embraer C-390.

In addition, the Conference is proudly sponsored by Embraer who are this year’s Lead Sponsor. Mr Frederico Lemos, Chief Commercial Officer and Mr Don Turnbull, Senior Military Advisor at Embraer Defense & Security, will delve into the C-390, enabling attendees to gain crucial insights into the C-390 from both the military and industry perspective.

The Conference is designed as an intimate experience, enabling each attendee the opportunity to network, talk to, and learn from the myriad of successful speakers and attendees within the field.

Connect with the world's leading military airlift experts to discuss the latest topics and challenges shaping the industry at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2023. For tickets, visit http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1.

