Counter UAS Technology USA 2023 set to Welcome over 200 Delegates

Counter UAS Technology USA 2023 Conference

Hosted in Arlington, Virginia on December 5 and 6, Counter UAS Technology USA 2023 is set to welcome over 200 delegates and a stellar line-up of speakers

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high-level speaker line-up will discuss key emerging C-sUAS trends at SAE Media Group’s sell-out event – the Counter UAS Technology USA Conference – this December in Arlington, Virginia.

Taking place on December 5 and 6, it will be the biggest edition of the event yet with 34 expert speakers, 35 sponsors and exhibitors, and more than 200 delegates from over 15 nations including the US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Poland, and more.

Speakers this year include:

- Brigadier General Frank Lozano, Programme Executive Officer, Missiles and Space, US Army

- Colonel Adam Miller, PM for Directed Energy C-sUAS, US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO)

- Colonel Anthony Behrens, Chief of Staff, Air and Missile Defence Cross-Functional Team

- Colonel Curtis W. King, 45th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Chief of Air Defense Artillery, and Deputy Commander, Fires Centre of Excellence (FCOE) and Fort Sill, US Army Air Defense Artillery School

- Group Captain Gary Darby, Head UK Joint C-UAS Office, Ministry of Defence

- Chief John Peart, Command and Control Systems Integrator, Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Office (JCO)

- Mr Brent Cotton, Director, Director, C-UAS Program Management Office, Department of Homeland Security

- Mr Brian Fishpaugh, Deputy National Intelligence Manager for Aviation, National Intelligence Manager-Aviation (NIM-A), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

- Mr Mario Behn, DEU VNC/Principal Scientist, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, NCI, NATO

- Mr Richard Ast, Director, Unmanned Systems Technology UxST, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)

Key topics to be discussed at Counter UAS Technology USA 2023 will include C-UAS program updates from the US Military and DoD, as well as from allied nations; kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities; detection and targeting; interoperability ;procurement ;AI and machine learning; among many others.

The exhibition will enable delegates to meet key suppliers to the sector to better understand the C-UAS systems available, while there will be an array of networking opportunities during coffee breaks, lunch, and evening drinks.

Chair of the conference, Dr Craig Robin, Chief Executive Officer, EO Solutions, said: “it's important to see what the government and DoD perspective is. Where are their priorities, where should we internally be investing and looking, to keep up with the future and to deliver the capability today.

I’m personally interested to see where the government is strategically on keeping pace with the counter UAS threat. On the government side, they come to this conference to see what innovative things we're doing and how we're responding to that.”

Limited delegate passes remain, register today http://www.counter-uas-tech.com/pr1.

Lead Sponsor: SAIC

Gold Sponsors: Aaronia AG, Advanced Protection Systems, Echodyne, BlueHalo, Edgesource, High Point Aerotech, Northrop Grumman, Weibel Scientific

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Barfield/Cerbair, Black River Systems and OWT Global, Elbit Systems of America, D-Fend Solutions, Fortem Technologies, Rajant, Robin Radar Systems, SILC Technologies

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.