Readout of President Biden’s Call with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt to express his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to reach a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas together with a humanitarian pause in Gaza. They discussed coordination to further surge humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. The President reiterated that under no circumstances will the United States permit the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, or the besiegement of Gaza, or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza. He also affirmed that under no circumstances can Gaza remain a sanctuary for Hamas where they can threaten Israel and Palestinians alike and imperil any pathway to a durable peace. The President affirmed his commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state and recognized Egypt’s essential role in setting the conditions for that outcome. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days as the deal to release hostages from Hamas is fully implemented.

