EMU Faculty of Dentistry Represented at Thalassaemia International Federation 2023 Conference

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Dentistry was represented at the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) 2023 Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia Conference. EMU Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean and academic staff member “Beta-Thalassaemia Specialist” and scientist Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen delivered “Molecular Diagnostics in Beta-Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Anemia: Experience from Past to Present” presentation at the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) 2023 Kuala Lumpur – Malaysia Conference.

Prof. Dr. Tüzmen was invited to the “2023 TIF International Conference on Thalassaemia and Other Haemoglobinopathies” event organized by Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the said event, topics such as genetic disorder research carried out with advanced molecular methods, gene therapy, blood transfusion, diagnosis and monitoring techniques, epidemiology, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, complications in liver, infections, management of iron overload, lifestyle struggles of patients, new developments in treatment, thalassaemia cases nonaffiliated to transfusion and psychosocial problems were discussed.

The conference served as an important platform that brought scientists together who are experts in their fields, discussing innovations on issues such as the evaluation and interpretation of measurements within the scope of new applications, the latest professional and scientific developments, and discussing the results. Recent developments in the field of state-of-art genetic studies were shared during this phenomenal scientific conference.

Within the scope of continuing the sustainability of joint studies with the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) academic members and thalassaemia patients, Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen exchanged views on collaborative studies.