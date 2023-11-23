The Animation School chooses Honoris United Universities for its pan-African expansion

The Animation School, South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its group: The Animation School in South Africa. Renowned as one of the global leaders in animation training, The Animation School will join Honoris to cultivate the creative trailblazers of tomorrow in one of the fastest-growing sectors on the continent.

African creativity is taking its rightful prominent place on the global stage as the creative arts industry in Africa steadily grows, driven by rich cultural diversity, a youthful population, and increasing global interest in African art, music, fashion, film, and literature. Nollywood is already renowned globally for its large-scale production value that has significant economic impact in Nigeria and beyond, akin to South Africa’s well-established film and music industry, whilst countries like Ghana, Senegal, and Kenya, all continue to gain recognition for their contribution to the creative arts sector. Afreximbank’s African Trade Report 2022 cites a contribution of $58 billion generated by creative industries in Africa and the Middle East, with almost 7% of South Africa’s total workforce employed in the sector.

As a multi-billion dollar sector, the global animation industry offers tremendous employment opportunities for the largest youth population in the world, encompassing a wide range of animation from feature films to TV shows, video games, and online content. In recent years, the industry has experienced significant growth, driven by the popularity of animated content from major studios such as Triggerfish Animation Studios, Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, and Studio Ghibli.

Based in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa, The Animation School (TAS) opened its doors in 2000 and has established itself as a leading source of specialist animation education, ranked 12th in the world by the Animation Career Review website in 2023. TAS alumni go on to varying roles including animators, lighting artists, modelers, compositors, directors, studio owners, and more, supported by a team of faculty who are working professionals from the industry. Employer partnerships with global industry leaders, including Triggerfish Animation Studios, and many others, reinforce opportunities for students to gain work-ready training as well as support employability initiatives for a successful transition into their careers. For two consecutive years, The Animation School has partnered with Netflix to provide a 3-year scholarship to two talented students, to further boost opportunities for graduates on the continent.

Whilst TAS students already perform at an international level, aligning with the power of the network at Honoris United Universities will showcase the talent, vision, and masterful storytelling of South African artists. Honoris will support its pan-African growth plans to expand access to high-growth employability sectors whilst focusing on investment in academic excellence, learning environments, support services, and faculty development.

Commenting on the announcement, Honoris Group CEO Dr. Jonathan Louw, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in championing our creative arts sector, as we proudly welcome The Animation School into the network. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to delivering transformational, relevant education, and positions us to shape the future of African creative talent. I eagerly look forward to expanding the footprint of The Animation School to empower the visionaries of tomorrow, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to excel in the dynamic field of animation.”

Nuno Martins, Director, Co-Founder, and Principal of The Animation School, added: “Studios across the globe are increasingly turning their attention to Africa, as the wealth of creative expertise garners global attention. We are confident that we’ve chosen the perfect partner in Honoris for our mission to widen access across Africa to an industry with bountiful opportunity, creativity, diversity, and fulfillment. We passionately believe in the power of Africa’s youth and the growth arising from exposure to different cultures and mindsets, all the more important in our creative sector.”

The Animation School becomes the fifth Honoris institution in South Africa alongside MANCOSA, REGENT Business School, Red and Yellow Creative School of Business, and FEDISA Fashion School. The transformational African education network now comprises 16 institutions in 10 countries and 32 cities, delivering its Education for Impact mission to over 85,000 students.