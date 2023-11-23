Swiss Security Solutions LLC Joins the Prestigious International Trade Council (ITC)
Swiss Security Solutions LLC Joins the Prestigious International Trade Council to spread ideas and distribute them for the benefit of economic progress.
The expansion of trade and commerce is the best way to spread ideas and distribute them for the benefit of economic progress.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC, a leading Swiss security and intelligence company, is proud to announce its recent membership with the renowned International Trade Council (ITC). This partnership marks a significant milestone for Swiss Security Solutions LLC as it joins a global network of business leaders and experts in various industries.
The International Trade Council is a prestigious organization that fosters international trade and economic development. The council is renowned for providing its members with valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional support to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive global market. With over 30,000 members from more than 76 countries, the ITC provides a platform for companies to connect, collaborate, and expand their global reach. By becoming a member, Swiss Security Solutions LLC will have access to valuable resources, including trade missions, trade shows, and business matchmaking services.
Swiss Security Solutions LLC's membership in the ITC is a testament to its commitment to excellence and growth in the Security and Investigations sector. As a member, Swiss Security Solutions LLC will have access to a wide range of opportunities and services, including introductions to government ministries, business incubation support for entering the US market, and access to new international trade opportunities. Furthermore, Swiss Security Solutions LLC will be able to participate in live web conferences, attend the annual Go Global Awards conference, and gain exposure through the ITC's extensive promotional channels. As an ITC member, Swiss Security Solutions LLC proudly joins the ranks of leading businesses and government officials who are dedicated to promoting international trade and economic development. This membership signifies Swiss Security Solutions LLC's continued dedication to excellence, innovation, and global collaboration within the Security and Investigations sector.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the International Trade Council and to join forces with other successful businesses around the world," said Project Management at CEO Office of Swiss Security Solutions LLC today. "This membership will not only enhance our global presence but also allow us to learn from industry leaders and share our expertise with others. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to further strengthen our commitment to providing top-notch security & investigative solutions to our Swiss and Global clients."
Swiss Security Solutions LLC has innovatively developed a comprehensive suite of business services and solutions, specifically designed to assist Swiss and international businesses in combating a wide range of fraudulent activities. These include online fraud, investment fraud, romance-investment fraud, broker fraud, the emergence of fake companies and entities, cyber fraud, and cyber incidents. Additionally, the company has made significant strides in the field of blockchain forensics and intelligence. To ensure focused and specialized support, Swiss Security Solutions LLC has dedicated specific websites for these services: www.private-investigator-switzerland.com ; www.cyber-investigative-solutions.ch and www.blockchain-investigation-agency.ch Each of these platforms provides tailored information and resources, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the realm of security and fraud prevention.
About Swiss Security Solutions LLC
Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence, and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure, and care for the people, businesses, and public in our communities, and to make our private, business, and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, we firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. We offer suitable integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Corporate Liability Insurance is CHF 10 Million per Customer and Project. With this new membership, the company is poised to expand its global reach and continue to provide exceptional services to its clients worldwide.
About the International Trade Council
The International Trade Council is a global, peak-body chamber of commerce that fosters international trade and economic development. With members spanning across 179 countries, the ITC provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and professional support to help businesses and government officials succeed in a competitive global market. For more information, visit https://www.tradecouncil.org
Elena Goeldi VP
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 33
info@swiss-security-solutions.com
Financial Investigations & Enhanced Due Diligence - Navigating Complexity with Swiss Expertise & Swiss Solutions