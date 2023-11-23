Việt Nam FoodExpo kicks off in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 23 - HCM CITY — Việt Nam FoodExpo, which opened on Wednesday, promises to bring practical opportunities for businesses and tourists to access products that are part of new trends in the domestic and international food market.

The exhibition is held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7, HCM City and will take place until November 25.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said: "With unique advantages and potential, the food industry is identified as one of Việt Nam's key industries, and plays an important role in promoting exports, creating jobs, and increasing income for workers and socio-economic development."

The exhibition attracted over 500 booths from nearly 400 local and international businesses. Vietnamese businesses come from over 30 provinces and cities across the country.

“Vietnam FoodExpo 2023 will bring opportunities for businesses and visitors to access new products, advanced science and technology for food preservation and processing technology, thereby helping Việt Nam gradually become a country with a safe, modern and competitive food industry in the international market," Hải added.

According to representatives of the Organising Committee, this year, Việt Nam FoodExpo will continue to be a major demonstration of the Vietnamese food industry, with the participation of leading manufacturers and exporters, contributing to bringing Vietnamese food to the most demanding markets in the world.

Visitors will experience high quality food from Việt Nam and the world at the exhibition.

The displayed products at the Việt Nam FoodExpo 2023 are diverse, spanning across fields such as: Agricultural products (rice, vegetables, tea, coffee, pepper, cashew nuts); raw seafood and processed seafood; processed foods and beverages (butter, milk, canned and processed foods, additives and spices, all kinds of beverages); and machinery, equipment, food processing technology, food preservation and packaging technology.

The event is also an opportunity to connect Vietnamese enterprises with partners, boost trade and investment promotion, and develop the food industry.

A highlight of the event is the presence of booths from the Biotrade project with the theme " Biodiversity: Where flavours harmonise". More than 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Việt Nam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia have introduced more than 200 items such as spices, seeds (peanuts, beans, sesame), rice, coconut, palmyra, tea, coffee which are cultivated and produced according to international standards. — VNS