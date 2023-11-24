The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast Celebrates 100 Episodes of Privacy Insights and Trends

The FIT4Privacy Podcast

A top-ranked data privacy podcast by Punit Bhatia celebrates the milestone of 100 episodes of sharing insights and perspectives from top industry experts

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast, a top-ranked data privacy podcast by Punit Bhatia, has reached a milestone of 100 episodes. The podcast, which started in April 2020, features open and candid conversations with industry experts and influencers on how they are thinking about privacy in business, innovation, and new technologies.

The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast is ranked amongst the top data privacy podcasts list by Privacy Plan, Feedspot, threat. technology, and player.fm1. It covers a broad range of topics such as setting global privacy programs, role of Data Protection Officer (DPO), EU Representative role, Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), Records of Processing Activity (ROPA), security of personal information, data security, personal security, privacy and security overlaps, prevention of personal data breaches, reporting a data breach, securing data transfers, privacy shield invalidation, new Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), guidelines from European Commission and other bodies like European Data Protection Board (EDPB), implementing regulations and laws (like CCPA, EU GDPR, Chinese Data Protection Bill, India’s Personal Data Protection Bill), different types of solutions, even new laws and legal framework(s) to comply with a privacy law and much more.

The podcast has featured guests from various backgrounds and sectors, such as Axel Voss, a Member of the European Parliament and the rapporteur of the EU GDPR, Dr. Ann Cavoukian, the creator of Privacy by Design, Nicolas Fabiano, the Former President of the San Marino Data Protection Authority, and many others. The podcast has also received positive feedback from listeners, who appreciate the insights and perspectives shared by the host and the guests.

The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast is published by EK Advisory, a management consultancy with a global approach to GDPR-based privacy and the EU Act. EK Advisory is based in Belgium and specializes in helping CXOs with strategy, culture, and training for AI & privacy matters. EK Advisory specializes in helping US companies with privacy compliance guidance under the brand name FIT4Privacy.

Punit Bhatia, the creator and host of the FIT4PRIVACY Podcast, is one of the leading privacy experts who works independently and has worked with professionals in over 30 countries. Punit works with business and privacy leaders to create an organizational culture with high AI & privacy awareness and compliance as a business priority by creating and implementing an AI & privacy strategy and policy. Punit is the author of books “Be Ready for GDPR” which was rated as the best GDPR Book, “AI & Privacy – How to Find Balance”, “Intro To GDPR”, and “Be an Effective DPO”. Punit is a global speaker who has spoken at over 50 global events.

Punit Bhatia expressed his gratitude to the listeners and the guests for their support and participation in the podcast. He said, “I am delighted and humbled to have reached this milestone of 100 episodes. I started this podcast with a vision to provide privacy insights and trends to those who care about privacy. I am thankful to all the listeners who have been following the podcast and giving me their feedback and suggestions. I am also grateful to all the guests who have generously shared their time and expertise with me and the audience. Without them, this podcast would not have been possible.”

Punit Bhatia also announced that the next season of the podcast, i.e., Season 5, will focus on AI matters and how they touch privacy. He said, “AI is a fascinating and powerful technology that has many applications and implications for privacy. I am looking forward to exploring this topic with some of the best minds in the field and discussing how we can find a balance between AI and privacy. I invite you to join me in this journey and learn from the experts and influencers who are shaping the future of AI and privacy.”

The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast is available on various platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and the official website. You can also follow the podcast on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates and episodes. The video version of the podcast is available on YouTube.

The FIT4PRIVACY Podcast is the ultimate podcast for those who care about privacy. Tune in and stay connected with the views of leading data privacy professionals and business leaders. In today’s data-driven world, this podcast will help you stay informed and inspired.