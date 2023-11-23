Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks, Inspiring Light Projections and More at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown

Fireworks illuminated the skyline with exuberant colours at last year's edition of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown last year. Photo Credit: Urban Redevelopment Authority Audiences will be treated to dynamic fireworks that change colour as they burst or bloom into rings of different colours. Photo Credit: Avex Asia Dazzling fireworks will light up the city skyline during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024. Photo Credit: Avex Asia

SINGAPORE, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come December, prepare to be dazzled and thrilled as we usher in the new year at Singapore’s largest countdown celebration, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024. Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), this year’s countdown promises an unforgettable experience for revellers of all ages and backgrounds, with a breathtaking fireworks show, inspiring light projections, exhilarating attractions such as a go-kart arena and winter playground as well as exciting live performances.

Marvel at spectacular artisanal fireworks from all around the Bay

This year, the highly-anticipated New Year Eve’s fireworks will be launched from a more central location of the Bay, offering more spectators a captivating viewing experience from all around. Produced by the team behind STAR ISLAND, the fireworks musical that mesmerised the crowd last year, these fireworks will light up the Bay across three chapters, unfolding at intervals in the hour leading up to midnight.

Choreographed to tell a story of reflection and hope, the fireworks will kick off with a tribute to the past year’s challenges and triumphs, before heralding the promise of new beginnings and thereafter, culminating in a 12-minute grand finale celebrating Singaporeans’ unyielding spirit as we embrace the future. The audience can look forward to an immersive experience with artisanal fireworks that change colour as they burst and bloom into rings of different colours, accompanied by specially curated music played through speakers around the Bay.

Revel in an exciting line-up of programmes brought to you by the community and partners

Throughout the month of December, the Marina Bay area will come alive with festive cheer and spirit, offering a multitude of exciting programmes and activities.

A key highlight is Brightening Lives, a captivating series of light projection shows presented in partnership with The Majurity Trust, a local philanthropic organisation. From 26 to 31 December 2023, revellers can feast their eyes on inspiring light projection artworks on the façades of three iconic Marina Bay landmarks – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands. Based on original drawings by talented students from local educational institutions, these light projections depict stories of hope and empowerment in our community and celebrate the spirit of resilience and care for others.

Adrenaline junkies are in for a thrill at TurboCharged, a new immersive go-kart arena right in the heart of the city. From 14 to 31 December 2023, ticket-goers will be able to enjoy action-packed races at the Bayfront Event Space against the iconic Marina Bay skyline, or head over to the rooftop deck next to the track to find a scenic spot to watch the fireworks and usher in the new year with friends. The circuit will also feature refreshment stalls for both drivers and spectators.

The Bayfront Event Space will also play host to Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland - Asia’s largest touring pop-up winter playground, from 9 December 2023 to 21 January 2024. The attraction returns bigger and better, with a taller and longer snow slope and dual-lane ice slide for thrill-seekers as well as family-friendly rides such as a merry-go-round on a snowy landscape. Visitors can also admire majestic ice sculptures or head over to the Ice Magic arcade for more games and entertainment or to savour winter flavours at food and beverage stalls.

In addition, revellers can soak in the festive atmosphere at The Promontory with Mediacorp’s annual countdown concert, Let’s Celebrate 2024 on New Year’s Eve. Themed “Hit Parade”, this year’s edition features an exciting line-up of performances from home-grown and international acts, along with other leisure and entertainment options. These include a live DJ segment, delectable food and beverages, and carnival games where attractive prizes can be won. The countdown concert can also be viewed on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Channel 5 from 10.00pm on 31 December 2023.

Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay will also present Come Together, a series of free performances at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Concourse happening throughout December 2023, featuring fast-rising musicians from our shores.

With a plethora of experiences lined up, there will be something for everyone at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024. Full details of the various programmes and activities will be announced next month. Visit www.marinabaycountdown.sg for the latest information and updates.

Please find the editorial assets available in the press kit here.