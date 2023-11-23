Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,523 in the last 365 days.

Transactions worth VNĐ400 million to be reported to SBV

VIETNAM, November 23 -  

HÀ NỘI — Transactions with a value of VNĐ400 million or more must be reported to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) from December 1, 2023, according to a new policy.

Under Prime Minister’s Decision 11/2023/QĐ-TTg, the new regulation is applied to financial institutions; and organisations and individuals engaged in related non-financial businesses as prescribed in Clauses 1 and 2, Article 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.

Specifically, financial institutions that are licensed to conduct one or more of the following activities or operations: acceptance of deposits; lending; financial leasing; payment services; payment intermediary services; issuing negotiable instruments/transferable securities, bank cards, fund/money transfer/wire transfer orders; bank guarantees and financial commitments; providing foreign exchange services, money market instruments; securities brokerage; advice to security investment, provision of security for securities issues; investment fund and portfolio management; life insurance business; and money and currency changing.

Organisations and individuals engaged in related non-financial businesses subject to law that conduct one or more of the following activities or operations: prize-awarding games, including electronic games; telecommunications network-based games, Internet-based games; casinos; lottery tickets; betting; real estate business, except leasing or subleasing of real property and real estate consulting; dealing in precious metals, jewels; supply of accounting services; provision of notarial services; provision of legal services rendered by lawyers, legal professional organisations; and providing business formation, management and administration services; providing services of acting as (or arranging for another person to act as) a director or secretary of a company to third parties.

According to the Anti-Money Laundering Law, large-value transactions must be reported to the SBV. In which, a large-value transaction must be reported as a cash transaction or a cash foreign currency transaction performed one or more times in a day with a total value equal to or exceeding the prescribed limit.

The law regulates the Prime Minister will decide the range of values of which transactions are classified as should-be-reported large transactions, depending on the socio-economic conditions in each period.

Currently, the value of large-value transactions to be reported to the SBV is VNĐ300 million. — VNS

You just read:

Transactions worth VNĐ400 million to be reported to SBV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more