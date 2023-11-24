New Innovative Luggage Brand Duravo Announces Black Friday Promotion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Duravo, a newly launched luggage manufacturer, is excited to announce an early Black Friday promotion to drive awareness of the Duravo Carry-on and Business Backpack offerings. With a focus on innovative design, unique materials, and the latest technology, Duravo carry-ons and backpacks offer superior protection and expanded packing capabilities.
Leading up to Black Friday, Duravo is offering a limited-time discount of 40% on all products purchased through their official website, https://duravo.com/discount/DURAVOBF. Because Duravo is direct-to-consumer, without retail stores and distribution, you can get a premium travel piece for a fraction of the cost of leading luxury luggage brands.
At Duravo, they understand the importance of combining style and function. The meticulously crafted luggage caters to the needs of modern travelers. Their luggage is designed to enhance the journey and complement style, regardless of whether it's for a frequent flyer, a weekend adventurer, or a business professional.
Key features of Duravo products include:
Innovative Design: The luggage is designed to maximize space, optimize organization, and ensure effortless maneuverability. The luggage stands out in any travel setting.
Crafted with a Flexshell™ the luggage is built to withstand the rigors of travel. Flexshell, a cutting-edge composite material, offers a combination of strength and lightness that provides ultimate protection for your belongings. Flexshell is created in an environmentally clean thermoplastic process that involves no solvents, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), plasticizers, PFAS, BPAs, or halogenated compounds and is fully recyclable in common polymer recycling processes.
Duravo products meet a variety of travel needs while coming in a wide selection of colors to match your style.
Sharing a passion for travel and bringing together deep engineering and business expertise, the founders, Eric and Matt, have created a refreshing luggage experience.
Follow Duravo on social media for updates, promotions, and travel inspiration:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duravoluggage
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/duravo.luggage/
About Duravo:
Duravo is a Wilmington, DE-based luggage company dedicated to revolutionizing the way people travel. A love of travel drove Eric and Matt to create the most compelling luggage on the market. It not only had to be tough, but it needed to feature the best components, enable travelers to pack and protect more, and look stunning wherever their travels took them.
Duravo Luggage
+1 302-689-3702
