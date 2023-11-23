Impetus Technologies Launches Center of Excellence for AWS to Accelerate Cloud Modernization for Customers
With the launch of the Center of Excellence for AWS, Impetus aims to address unique industry challenges and offer customized AWS-native solutions
Our Center of Excellence for AWS brings forth comprehensive expertise, use-case specific services, and a track record of proven success – all aimed at helping businesses harness the benefits of AWS”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, has announced the establishment of a dedicated Center of Excellence for Amazon Web Services (AWS). The establishment of this center underscores Impetus's commitment to unleashing innovation and growth through its robust partnership with AWS.
— Murat Aksu, VP, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies.
As businesses worldwide seek to harness the full potential of the cloud to drive efficiency, agility, and innovation, Impetus Technologies has recognized the need for a specialized hub dedicated to power AWS-led cloud initiatives. Impetus’ Center of Excellence for AWS will help organizations looking to embark on their cloud journey or further enhance their existing cloud capabilities.
The following are the key features of the Impetus Center of Excellence for AWS:
Comprehensive AWS expertise: The Center of Excellence for AWS houses a team of 300+ AWS-certified professionals who have proven their expertise on various AWS engagements. This team's specialized knowledge and practical strategic expertise ensure that customers receive solutions that precisely align with their unique business needs.
Collaborative engagement approach: Impetus offers flexible business arrangements through collaborative initiatives with AWS, such as Impetus Data & AI Labs and AWS Data Driven Everything (D2E) programs. With Impetus Data & AI labs, customers can fast-track the alignment of their business and technology strategy with proven frameworks, while the D2E program allows for an incremental cloud journey, minimizing risks and maximizing scalability.
Accelerated transformation to AWS: Customers can also fast-track the modernization of their legacy workloads to AWS with LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator. LeapLogic can automate the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, and reporting workloads to an AWS-native stack, helping customers achieve significant benefits, including enhanced scalability, improved performance, and cost optimization. LeapLogic is also part of the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) to advance leading enterprises' cloud migration and modernization journey with an outcome-driven methodology.
“We are excited to launch the Impetus Center of Excellence for AWS, which will help our mutual customers accelerate their cloud modernization initiatives," said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. “By teaming up with AWS, a global leader in cloud services, Impetus aims to be a focal point for AWS insights. Our Center of Excellence for AWS brings forth comprehensive expertise, use-case specific services, and a track record of proven success – all aimed at helping businesses harness the benefits of an AWS-native stack,” added Aksu.
Impetus has a proven track record of delivering success to numerous Fortune 500 customers across diverse industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, travel, manufacturing, and more. By launching the Center of Excellence for AWS, Impetus reinforces its commitment to helping organizations transform their operations, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable growth by leveraging AWS-native solutions.
Impetus Technologies is an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and has helped enterprises across multiple domains propel their business growth with its services around cloud and data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, and CloudOps. Additionally, Impetus has achieved AWS Consulting Competency designations for Migration, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality. Impetus also holds service delivery validations for Amazon EMR, AWS Lambda, Amazon MSK, Amazon Redshift, and AWS Glue.
About Impetus Technologies
Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
About LeapLogic
LeapLogic automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. LeapLogic, an Impetus product, assesses and prioritizes workloads based on lineage and auto-transforms schema, code, and workflows to production-ready output. With up to 95% automation, LeapLogic has helped several Fortune 500 customers accelerate time-to-market, reduce the risks associated with manual migration, and bring in more accuracy with zero business disruption.
To learn more, visit www.impetus.com or write to inquiry@impetus.com.
