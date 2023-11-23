ETS PRESS RELEASE: Students Earn Recognition at 8th Annual Hawai‘i Code Challenge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2023

STUDENTS EARN RECOGNITION AT 8th ANNUAL HAWAI‘I CODE CHALLENGE

High School, College Teams Create Solutions to Modernize Community Services

HONOLULU – Two high school teams and a team from the University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa took the top honors at the 8th Hawaii Annual Code Challenge (HACC) held Nov. 18 on the UH West Oahu campus.

The HACC solicits challenges from state departments and community groups and asks student, amateur and professional coders to develop technology applications to help solve specific problems during a four-week period.

The HACC was created to encourage engagement between Hawai‘i residents and the local technology community to modernize state functions and services for a more effective, efficient, and open government. Another objective of the hackathon is to strengthen the pipeline of the IT workforce and expand the tech industry in our state.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke told the teams gathered during the presentation and judging event that their efforts can make people’s lives better.

“In this competition, you have the opportunity to help address some of the state’s most challenging issues such as homelessness and housing,” Lieutenant Governor Luke said. “Using coding, you are asked to identify a problem, find ways to help address the issue, and make it easier for the end user to utilize the application. What you folks do can improve people’s lives and being here speaks volumes about who you are as individuals.”

Mililani High School team MHS HAKK took first place in the high school category and a $1,500 prize for their work to develop a solution for a challenge to help underinsured or uninsured individuals find and access affordable healthcare in Hawai‘i.

Cassidy Ibanez is the team captain and members include Courtney Hisamoto, Kyle Bain, Nolan Carlisle, Miles Hackeny, Toby James, Kyler Ching and Jourdan Hung.

In the coded category, first place and a $4,000 prize went to team VENGEN for their design to create a web portal to facilitate civic engagement around rebuilding Lahaina, Maui, including surveys, forums, sharing design concepts with visual and data models for economic, environmental analysis.

Ethan Chee is the captain of the UH Mānoa student team and members include Timothy Huo, Michelle Leano, Eda Cadiena and Marissa Halim.

In the low/no code category, team T777+ took first place and a $4,000 prize for their response to the affordable healthcare challenge. The team is from a mix of high schools also took second place in the high school category.

Joshua Li is the team captain and members include Brix Kozuki, Jacob Osada, Max Chin and Leo Zhang.

The 2023 HACC was sponsored by the State of Hawai‘i Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i.

State Chief Information Officer Doug Murdock said the team’s submissions were presented in-person for the first time since the 2020 restriction and judged by a group of technology professionals.

“We were very pleased with the quality and creativity of the submissions this year and having the presentations live, in-person added to the excitement,” Murdock said. “These teams took the challenges to heart and did their best to provide solutions.”

By the Numbers

187 participants

64 high school students

39 teams created

26 projects submitted

22 code-based and four no/low code projects

21 finalists

HACC 2023 – included 5 challenges:

University of Hawai‘i – ITS Ask Us Challenge

Tyler Hawai‘i – Affordable Healthcare

Hawaii Pacific University CMDR (Center for Marine Debris Research) – Large Marine Debris Reporting, Dispatching

Maui Institute of Art and Technology – Lahaina Digital Twin Project

Zero Waste Oahu – Reusable Takeout Program App

Sponsors for the event include Transform Hawaii Government, Hawaiian Airlines, Verizon, Google for Government, Tyler Technologies, Microsoft, eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Salesforce, Hawaii Data Collaborative, AT&T and AWA.

Partners include IMAG Foundation, the Hawai‘i Department of Education Computer Science Team, UH Mānoa Information & Computer Sciences, Hawai‘i Pacific University, and the Hawai‘i Technology Develop Corporation.

Challenge(s) Team Name Captain Affiliation Advisor HS Results Open Results Affordable Healthcare MHS HAKK Cassidy Ibanez Mililani HS Blaise Hanagami 1st Affordable Healthcare T777+ Joshua Li Mixed HS Tiger Li 2nd 1st No Code ITS Ask Us Hōʻemi Brandon Dorde Waipahu HS Cindy Takara 3rd 3rd No Code Marine Debris Hiapo Karen Sabog Solo 2nd No Code ITS Ask Us DarkMode Micah Tilton UH Manoa 2nd Code Lahaina Project VENGEN Ethan Chee UH Manoa 1st Code Marine Debris Frosty Ice Giorgio Tran UH Manoa 3rd Code

For more information, visit https://hacc.hawaii.gov/

See HACC photos at https://www.flickr.com/photos/144304884@N07/albums/72177720312873814

Caption: Mililani High School students on team MHS HAKK took first place in the 2023 Hawai‘i Annual Code Challenge high school category and a $1,500 prize.

Photo – Hawai‘i Office of Enterprise Technology Services

