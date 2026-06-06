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News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Ohana Sub & Deli, Inc. After Being Closed for Multiple Food Safety Violations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

 

DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF OHANA SUB & DELI, INC. AFTER BEING CLOSED FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

026-063

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 05, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a green placard to Ohana Sub & Deli, Inc., located at 55 S. Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawā, after a follow-up inspection that found previously identified critical food safety violations had been corrected.

Ohana Sub & Deli, Inc. received a red “closed” placard and was immediately closed on June 4 after a routine inspection identified multiple critical food safety violations, including a nonfunctional handwashing sink and insufficient hot water at the three-compartment sink, which prevented employees from properly washing, rinsing and sanitizing equipment and utensils.

During a follow-up inspection conducted on June 5, DOH inspectors verified that the establishment had repaired the handwashing sink, restored sufficient hot water service and was properly cleaning and sanitizing dishware and food-contact equipment. As a result, the establishment was issued a green placard and approved to reopen.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawaiʻi residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illness and potential food adulteration and works to mitigate the effects of these incidents to help prevent future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists work closely with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to promote safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions statewide.

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News Release – DOH Authorizes Reopening of Ohana Sub & Deli, Inc. After Being Closed for Multiple Food Safety Violations

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