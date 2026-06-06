Office of the Governor – News Release – Court Ruling Protects Recovery Funds for Maui Wildfire Survivors

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

COURT RULING PROTECTS RECOVERY FUNDS FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green welcomed a court ruling that limits attorney fees in Maui wildfire settlement claims, calling the decision an important step toward ensuring more recovery funds reach survivors and families directly impacted by the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires.

The ruling helps ensure that a greater share of compensation from the Maui wildfire settlement will go directly to survivors and families, rather than to attorney fees.

The decision reflects the same survivor-first approach that guided the creation of the One ʻOhana Fund, an initiative championed by Governor Green and recovery partners to provide expedited compensation to families who lost loved ones — and individuals who suffered serious physical injuries — rather than forcing them to wait many years for litigation to conclude. Since its creation, the Maui Wildfires Compensation Program has compensated 79 claimants and distributed more than $111.5 million to survivors and families.

“Yesterday’s ruling is an important victory for Maui wildfire survivors and families who have endured unimaginable loss,” said Governor Green. “By placing reasonable limits on attorney fees, the court has helped ensure that more settlement funds will go directly to the people and communities who were harmed.

“From the beginning, our goal was simple: put survivors first. That’s why we worked with partners to create the One ʻOhana Fund and later the Maui Wildfires Compensation Program, allowing families to receive support when they needed it most, instead of waiting years for litigation to unfold.

“While no amount of money can undo the pain and devastation caused by the Lahaina fire, this decision helps honor the purpose of the settlement: to support survivors, rebuild lives and strengthen Maui’s long-term recovery. We will continue fighting to ensure that every possible dollar reaches the most deserving people.”

The One ʻOhana Fund, now administered through the Maui Wildfires Compensation Program, was established shortly after the August 8, 2023, wildfires to provide expedited compensation to families who lost loved ones and individuals who suffered serious physical injuries. Under Governor Green’s leadership, the state of Hawaiʻi partnered with Maui County, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum to commit approximately $175 million for the program. To date, 79 claimants have received more than $111.5 million in compensation. The separate $4.037 billion Maui wildfire settlement is intended to resolve thousands of additional claims involving deaths, injuries, property damage and economic losses, helping support Maui’s long-term recovery.

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