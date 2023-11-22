FEMA Awards Nearly $37 Million to Massachusetts for COVID Administrative Costs

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $37 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse it for some of the administrative costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will receive a total of $36,547,871 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse the cost of administering grants FEMA provided to the commonwealth for such expenses as COVID vaccinations and testing, non-congregate sheltering, and providing meals to vulnerable populations.

The direct and indirect administrative costs of activities included tracking, charging, and accounting for items related to eligible projects for this incident. The administrative costs are calculated as a percentage of the grants provided.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Reimbursing state, county, and municipal governments – as well as eligible non-profits and tribal entities – for the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important part of our nation’s ongoing recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $2.5 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.