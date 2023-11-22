NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) departed Naval Station Rota, Spain November 22, 2023 to begin its 4th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
You just read:
USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) begins 4th patrol in U.S. 6th Fleet
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.