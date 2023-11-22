U.S. 7th Fleet and Armed Forces of the Philippines Begin Maritime Cooperative Activity
The MCA is designed to enhance interoperability between the two militaries and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain.
C7F units participating in the MCA are the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), assigned to Destroyer Squadron 7, and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8.
AFP units participating are two FA-50PH aircraft, an A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, and three Philippine Navy ships: BRP Conrado Yap, BRP Jose Rizal, and BRP Gregorio del Pilar.
U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.