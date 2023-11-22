Third Circuit Chief Judge Kim Honored by Hawaii County Bar Association

Chief Judge Kim being congratulated by his Third Circuit colleagues, from left, Judges Kanani Laubach, Jeffrey Hawk, Mahilani Hiatt (ret.), Darien Ching Nagata, Jill Hasegawa, Jeffrey Ng, Bruce Larson (per diem), and Peter Kubota.

HILO, Hawaii — Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim was honored by the Hawaii County Bar Association with its Meritorious Service Award. He received this recognition at the 18th Annual Kuʻikahi Mediation Center Recognition Dinner, which was held in conjunction with the Hawaii County Bar Association on Nov. 12.

Congratulations Chief Judge Kim on this well-deserved honor!

Details about Chief Judge Kim and the event can be found here.