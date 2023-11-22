NEBRASKA, November 22 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen & Agency Leaders Focus on Holiday and Winter Travel Resources

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is putting a focus on holiday and winter travel. He, along with representatives from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), are offering reminders to drivers and encouraging precautions.

“This is when many people hit the road to visit relatives and friends, both in and outside of the state,” said Gov. Pillen. “What we want is for everyone to arrive at their destination safely, no matter what driving conditions they encounter.”

There are numerous resources available through the state, that enable drivers to check road conditions prior to departure and get assistance, when needed.

NDOT recommends checking 511, the state’s travel information system. Details include road conditions and traffic cameras, in addition to weather radar and more. It is accessible on the website (www.511.nebraska.gov), through Nebraska’s 511 smartphone app and by dialing 511 directly. Travelers can also track the progress of state plows from www.plows.nebraska.gov, which is handy when snowy conditions move in.

Another thing to keep handy is an emergency preparedness kit for each vehicle. NEMA recommends the following items be included: first aid kit, jumper cables, tire chains or snow tires, flares, flashlight with extra batteries, phone charger, tow rope, shovel, ice scraper, snow brush, sand or cat litter, water, snacks and food, and blankets and warm clothing. Drivers should ensure they have a full tank of gas before leaving town. All these things, plus keeping an eye on changing weather conditions, can make the difference between getting to the destination and becoming stranded on the side of the road.

“It’s our responsibility as travelers to make sure we are safe and not risking our lives, our family’s lives, other travelers’ lives or the lives of the state’s first responders by being on the road when winter weather conditions are unsafe,” said Brent Curtis, NEMA’S manager for preparedness.

In addition to keeping a preparedness kit handy, Curtis said it’s also important to “know how to receive emergency alerts, develop a communications plan in case family members are not together when winter weather strikes and know what to do before, during and after a winter storm.”

NSP has additional reminders that motorists should keep in mind this time of year. That includes maintaining speed in accordance with road conditions, allowing for extra stopping distance between vehicles and adding extra driving time. Snowplows should be given plenty of room, especially when actively clearing snow or spreading salt and sand. Motorists in need of assistance can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. That number is answered 24 hours a day.

“There will be plenty of holiday travel over the next several weeks, so it’s imperative that all motorists stay alert to changing weather conditions,” said NSP Colonel John Bolduc. “As we all travel to see family and friends, let’s work together to keep Nebraska roads safe. Put your phone down, always drive sober, check the weather and road conditions, and always wear your seat belt.”

NDOT joins NSP and NEMA in encouraging drivers to make a travel plan that accounts for weather, traffic congestion and personal safety. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert and be familiar with safe driving initiatives like the Buckle Up, Phone Down program – which calls on drivers to be aware of their behaviors behind the wheel.

“As with many holidays, we expect increased traffic and encourage drivers to plan ahead. Check the weather, create a travel plan, and practice responsible driving to keep your vehicle and those on the roads around you safe, said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer.” “Buckling up and putting your phone down is crucial to being a safe driver and ensures you’re helping everyone get home safely this winter.”

If motorists do become stranded, the best advice is to remain inside the vehicle until help arrives.

“Before hitting the road, the most relevant question drivers should be asking is whether the trip is worth the risk,” said NSP Colonel Bolduc. “That’s a good gut check, before you find yourself in a situation you can’t control.”

Gov. Pillen

Director Vicki Kramer, NDOT

Brent Curtis, manager for preparedness, NEMA

Col. John Bolduc, NSP