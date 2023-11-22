Provider Selected for Rapid Access Counselling for Suicide Loss

CANADA, November 22 - Released on November 22, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to helping the families and friends of people who have died by suicide.

In July 2023, the Ministry of Health issued a Request for Proposals to find an organization to develop and operate a provincial suicide loss support program. Following a comprehensive review of submitted proposals, Family Service Saskatchewan has been chosen to provide this program, also known as suicide postvention services.

The program will support the immediate psychological needs of people affected by the loss of someone who died by suicide or survived with significant injury or trauma. These suicide loss supports are an important prevention effort aimed at reducing the risk of future suicides due to unresolved grief or trauma.

"Families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide are often uncertain of where to go for psychological support," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said. "This program is an important step to ensure that friends and families are able to access the necessary supports they need following these crisis situations."

The Rapid Access Counselling for Suicide Loss Program is expected to be available in early 2024. Services will be delivered in-person available in communities to be determined, virtually and over the phone.

As part of this provincial program, Family Service Saskatchewan will provide a range of services that can include referrals, counselling services, navigation support, education and awareness for families and communities. Family Service Saskatchewan will also develop a referral network that individuals, families, health providers, police and other first responders can direct families and friends to immediately following a suicide.

"As we launch this new program, we recognize the profound impact that suicide has on families and communities," Family Service Saskatchewan Chair Janine Baumann said. "We are committed to providing effective and responsive services to those impacted by suicide loss. Our goal is to offer easy-to-access and rapid support at times when families and loved ones may need it the most."

As part of the record $518 million for mental health and addiction services provided in 2023-24, the Ministry of Health is providing annual funding of $200,000 to the development and delivery of the provincial suicide loss support program.

