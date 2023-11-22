Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, November 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2023—On Monday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss the Council’s Anti-Hate Task Force’s final meeting and presentation to the Council on Dec. 5, an upcoming press conference announcing a new zoning measure that would update parking requirements for areas near public transit to encourage car-free living, housing development and a greener community, as well as other Council and Committee matters.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

