Support Asian-Owned Shops and Boutiques this Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, November 22, 2023 – Among Philadelphia’s thousands of small businesses, 11% are owned by locals of Asian descent.

From boutiques and clothing stores to beauty supply and bicycle repair shops, Asian-owned establishments can be found throughout the city and countryside from Ardmore to Center City’s Chinatown.

Shoppers can pick up the latest in K beauty supplies (K Beauty Outlet) as well as stock up on the cutest Hello Kitty gear (Asia Crafts) in Chinatown, pamper their pups (Ham + Bone) in Fishtown and Queen Village, pick up a snack in West Philly (International Foods & Spices) or stock up on Japanese teas in Ardmore (Rikumo).

Below, find a roundup of some of Philly’s must-explore Asian-owned shops and boutiques, compiled with help from the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, a nonprofit devoted to promoting and protecting the unique cultural treasure that is Philadelphia’s Chinatown and the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, a nonprofit supporting Asian American businesses.

Boutiques & Shops

Asia Crafts

Asia Crafts, 124 N. 10th Street

Walk down North 10th Street in Chinatown and you can’t miss the Hello Kitty sign beckoning you to come visit Asia Crafts. An official Sanrio retailer (the creator of Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Aggretsuko, Gudetama and more), Asia Crafts stocks plush toys, home goods, accessories and other kawaii goodness.

ham + bone

Multiple locations including 1824 Frankford Avenue and 715 E. Passyunk Avenue

When your pup needs a blowout, look no further than ham + bone. With two locations — one in Fishtown and another in Queen Village — the shop, owned by Amy Ko, offers apparel, accessories, food, treats and toys for both dogs and cats.

LaLa Boutique

LaLa Boutique, 2210 S. 7th Street

Shoppers looking to add some sparkle to their lives shouldn’t miss South Philly’s Lala Boutique, where ample supplies of rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces are always in stock.

Little Seven House

Little Seven House, 933 Arch Street

Rows of pastel gifts — from anime figures to stationery — line this whimsical Chinatown shop. Expect a K-pop soundtrack while shopping for K-pop merch, clothes, plushies and more.

P’s & Q’s

P’s & Q’s, 820 South Street

Brothers Rick and Ky Cao have been selling stylish men’s streetwear at P’s & Q’s since 2012. The shop has garnered a dedicated following beyond city confines, thanks to its selection of goods from brands like Stussy, Diadora, Herschel Supply Co. and their in-house P’s & Q’s brand.

Rikumo

Rikumo, 19 W. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

Celebrating Japanese craftsmanship, design and aesthetics, Rikumo carries Japanese-made office, kitchen, bath and other home goods, including sleek ceramics, minimalistic bath towels and organic Japanese teas. After closing their Walnut Street shop at the end of 2020, husband-and-wife ownership team Kaz and Yuka Morihata moved their operations to Ardmore.

Totem Brand Co. and Totem Outdoor

Totem Brand Co., 535 South Street

Occupying a pair of storefronts on South Street, Totem Brand Co. and Totem Outdoor focus on Japanese contemporary style and outdoor lifestyle apparel, respectively. Founded by Phillip Yi, both Totem shops carry men’s and women’s tops, footwear, outerwear, outdoor equipment and more.

Workshop Underground

Workshop Underground, 1544 South Street

In the market for some custom jewelry? Look no further than Workshop Underground, an independent jeweler in Graduate Hospital. Owner Ruben Luna offers custom engagement ring services as well as collections of necklaces, earrings and bracelets adorned with pearls, gemstones and gold.

Specialty

Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe

Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe, 1900 W. Girard Avenue

Get your bike tuned up and grab a coffee at Kayuh Bicycles and Cafe. (Kayuh translates to “cycle” or “pedal” in Malay.) Owner Henry Sam took the reins of the business at the ripe age of 20 and steered the business through the worst of the pandemic. In addition to bike tune-ups — they even offer mobile bike repair that comes right to your home — and caffeinated beverages, Kayuh stocks spare parts and merchandise.

Long Life Chinese Herbs

Long Life Chinese Herbs Inc., 1011 Arch Street

Helping you navigate the landscape of traditional Chinese medicine is Long Life Chinese Herbs. Hailing from four generations of Chinese herbalists, the shop offers guidance and insight into its products, including herbal teas, oils, extracts and more.

Loomen Labs

Loomen Labs, 620 S. 5th Street

Date night, anyone? DIY candle-pouring and floral arrangement spot Loomen Labs opened in 2021, helmed by co-owners Jordan Cook and Jeff Yu. Visitors can choose a candle jar, customize their fragrance and create their very own candle (or two). You can also sign up for a floral arrangement class to craft your own bouquet. Don’t forget to bring some bevs — this spot is BYOB.

Queen & Rook Game Cafe

Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 607 S. 2nd Street

Roll the dice at Queen & Rook Game Cafe, the Queen Village board game cafe run by Jeannie Wong and Edward Garcia. The spot’s game selection runs the gamut from classics to indie games made by locals. Also available: puzzles, collectible game cards and more. Pro tip: While you’re there, sample the plant-based cafe menu, which includes fried cauliflower and Beyond meat burgers.

Markets

Asianfresh Food Market

Asianfresh Food Market, 142 N. 10th Street

This two-story grocery opened in late 2019 and features seafood and produce on the first floor and nonperishables, snacks and refrigerated goods on the second. Expect to find everything from crabs and fresh salmon to instant noodles and mochi.

Chung May Food Market

Chung May Food Market, 1017 Race Street

Spanning a number of cultures and cuisines, Chung May Food Market offers Japanese snacks, Thai ice pops, a wide variety of tea, noodles, produce, candy, sauces and beyond.

Ebisu Japanese Life Store

Ebisu Japanese Life Store, 1023 Arch Street

Ebisu Japanese Life Store opened its doors in early 2023, with shelves full of Japanese snacks and drinks, beauty items, home and kitchen supplies and anime products. Don’t miss the action figure dispenser — like a drink dispenser, but for toys.

Friendly Market

Friendly Market, 2135 S. 7th Street

Stocking foods and ingredients from Southeast Asia to the Himalayan Mountains, Friendly Market specializes in rare dry goods from Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, India and Pakistan. Run by Sovannary Heang and her husband Julio Carlos, the shop’s robust selection ensures you’ll always walk away with a new-to-you spice.

International Foods & Spices

International Foods & Spices, 4203 Walnut Street

Customers rave about the samosas at West Philly’s International Foods & Spices, run by Paul Singh. Aside from prepared dishes, the grocery is your go-to spot for rice and grains, curry powder, dried red peppers and so much more.

meishi meike

meishi meike, 916 Cherry Street

Indulge those snack cravings at meishi meike, a gourmet snack shop in Chinatown. On the shelves are high-quality dry goods (like instant ramen), fresh jellyfish, and various beauty and skin care products

S. Mart

S. Mart, 222-224 N. 10th Street

For imported snacks you won’t find anywhere else, look no further than S. Mart. The small space is packed to the brim with chips, cookies, mochi, specialty drinks, and noodles from China, Japan and Korea.

Tran’s Produce

Tran’s Produce, South 9th Street & League Street

Among the many international vendors you’ll find in the Italian Market is Tran’s Produce. Run by Be and Hoa Tran, the couple sell produce like oranges, tomatoes, cucumbers, pineapple and more.

Beauty, Health & Wellness

Artiva Hair Salon

Artiva Hair Salon, 217 N. 11th Street

Looking to spice up your ’do? Artiva Hair Salon can help with stylists who nail vivid colors, highlights and cuts. Owner Ying Jing has been offering cuts in Philadelphia for over a decade, styling both men and women’s hair.

Core Acupuncture

Core Acupuncture, 908 Arch Street

Core Acupuncture, Wayne Counseling Center, 987 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne

Offering acupuncture, Chinese medicine, cupping and more at its locations in Chinatown and King of Prussia (as well as Marlton, New Jersey), the team at Core Acupuncture aims to get you feeling your best via all-natural approaches. Owner Dr. Yanqun Zhong has been practicing acupuncture and Chinese medicine locally for nearly 20 years and, before that, worked as an internist and liver specialist at a hospital in China.

Everest Medspa

Everest Medspa, 1010 West Chester Pike, Havertown

Everest Medspa Wayne, 480 Swedesford Road, Wayne

From Botox and lip fillers to chemical peels and laser acne treatment, Everest Medspa has an expansive catalog of aesthetic and wellness services. Board-certified internal medicine physician Dr. Xiaobin Li leads the team of medical professionals that help you achieve a natural beauty look.

In Style Hair Studio

In Style Hair Studio, 137-139 N. 11th Street

Spruce up your get-up at this Chinatown salon, a stone’s throw from Reading Terminal Market. Whether you’re looking for a total overhaul (color, cut, blowout) or just a shape-up, the hairstylists on staff transform your look

Indulge Nail Studio

Indulge Nail Studio, 1032 South Street

Founded by two sisters, Indulge Nail Studio’s Madison and Heather Pham are unparalleled in their nail art. Seriously: Their intricate Eagles logo nail designs made the local news. Whether you want crystal nail tips or just an OG mani, your hands will be the envy of all. Go all out and book a pedi and an eyelash tint, too.

K-Beauty Outlet

K-Beauty Outlet, 227 N. 10th Street

Your one-stop shop for Korean beauty products, K-Beauty Outlet is a Chinatown-based sanctuary for skincare aficionados. You’ll want to take your time perusing through the ultra-organized shelves of face masks, cleansing oils, body mists, hair serum and beyond, lovingly curated by owner Stella Cho.

La Palette

La Palette, 129 N. 10th Street

Pamper yourself from head to toe at La Palette, where you can get natural-looking eyelash extensions, facials, manicures and pedicures in Chinatown.

Lash Boutique

Lash Boutique, 615 S. 2nd Street

Long, luscious lashes are in your future thanks to Sharon Cheung and her team at Lash Boutique. Offering classic, hybrid and volume full lash sets along with lash lifts and tints, the salon treats every lash like it’s the star of the show. Plus, the boutique’s team members educate clients on proper after-care, so they get the most out of their glam look.

Laurentius Salon

Laurentius Salon, 815 Christian Street

With A-list clients such as Britney Spears and Beverly Johnson, Laurentius Purnama’s eponymous Italian Market hair salon brings Hollywood glamour to South Philly. Whether you need a few highlights or a glam look for an event, Laurentius Salon has you covered.

Neta’s Beauty Salon

Neta’s Beauty Salon, 645 W. Porter Street

Keratin treatments, updos and men’s styling are all on the menu of services at Neta’s Beauty Salon, where highlights, vibrant colors and sleek styles are always the order of the day.

Pain Away of Philly

Pain Away of Philly, 936 Arch Street

Pain Away of Philly focuses on traditional Chinese medicinal massage to help relieve pain from arthritis, disc herniation, sciatica, muscle strain and more. Traditional Chinese medicine treatments include acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, as well as other massage techniques like Swedish massage and sports massage. Owner Bin Wang has over 30 years of experience in Chinese medicinal treatments.

Room 209

Room 209, 209 N. 11th Street

Whether you’re in the market for a trim or a big chop, some highlights or a blowout, your tresses are in for a treat at Room 209. Expect to spend some time here as haircuts come with a scalp massage.

Sabbatical Beauty

Sabbatical Beauty, 1901 S. 9th Street

Adeline Koh made the pivot from academia to beauty and began making her own skincare products to give to friends. Now, the public can score those products at her Bok-based brick-and-mortar shop, Sabbatical Beauty. There you’ll find small-batch cleansers, toners, masks, serums and moisturizers packed with beneficial active ingredients.

Seng’s Salon

Seng’s Salon, 2352 S. 7th Street

If you’re considering a new look, trust the pros at Seng’s Salon, a family-run operation opened in 1986 by founder Seng Sananikone. From bold and trendy styles to complete transformations (plenty of satisfied platinum blondes), Seng’s Salon caters to hair lengths and textures of all kinds.

Restaurants

Bonus: Asian-Owned Restaurants in Philadelphia

Various locations including Kalaya, 4 W. Palmer Street

From South Philly to Center City and beyond, the region’s Asian-owned restaurants satisfy hungry customers with traditional and innovative dishes that offer tastes of China, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, Burma, Sumatra, Taiwan and more. Beyond flavors of Asian origin, Asian American entrepreneurs are behind some of the region’s most excellent destinations for fine dining, fine wine and fine donuts. Head right this way for our roundup of Asian-owned restaurants. Don’t know where to start? Philly’s Chinatown is unquestionably one of the best neighborhoods for dining in the city. And look: We’ve got a roundup of where to eat in Chinatown as well.

