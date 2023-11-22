Guy Harvey Launches New Brand Story
We take every step possible to maintain a socially responsible culture throughout every aspect of our brand”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on ocean conservation and sustainability, the Guy Harvey brand has launched a captivating, new brand story with a Love The Blue! video. Love The Blue! captures the essence of Dr. Guy Harvey’s dedication to marine conservation and the Guy Harvey Foundation’s tireless efforts to conserve the oceans, develop sustainable initiatives and educate and inspire future generations to become stewards of the sea.
A world-renowned artist, scientist, angler, conservationist, explorer and author, Dr. Harvey has built a global lifestyle brand featuring artwork, apparel, books, footwear, accessories, home and pet products and merchandise, all designed with marine wildlife art that is unmatched in authenticity and visual appeal. A portion of the proceeds from sales of licensed Guy Harvey merchandise benefits the GHF, which works with local and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides marine educational programs aimed at better understanding and conserving the marine environment.
“We take every step possible to maintain a socially responsible culture throughout every aspect of our brand. This means we strive to manufacture and produce our products with companies that maintain highly sustainable practices to dramatically reduce and/or eliminate any harmful effects to the environment,” Dr. Harvey said. “Sustainability is woven into our very fabric from responsible sourcing of apparel products to reducing our environmental impact and our dedication to ensuring our love for the ocean is expressed in every facet of our brand. Our love for the blue is a call to action.”
Through his art, Dr. Harvey instills a love of the blue, inviting the world to help protect it and inspiring a global audience to Love The Blue!, where art comes alive and sustainability has a voice. Love The Blue! also comes to life through the GHF, which collaborates and partners with like-minded organizations and individuals in conservation efforts, working to protect marine life, preserve habitats and inspire future generations to become stewards of the sea, and through the Nova Southeastern University’s Guy Harvey Research Institute, whose mission it is to provide the scientific information necessary to understand, conserve and effectively manage the world’s marine fishes and their ecosystems. It is one of only a handful of private organizations dedicated exclusively to the science-based conservation of marine fish populations and biodiversity.
In order to protect marine ecosystems, people must know about them and understand them. The GHF is prioritizing marine and environmental sciences from K to 12, launching a Marine Science Education Initiative with a goal of making resources easily accessible, immersive and valuable. The curriculum addresses the most important marine issues while educating, engaging and inspiring young students on the importance of preserving oceans and marine life while learning about the world’s environment.
Together, this work drives innovation, awareness, protection, enforcement and ultimately change.
“It's our collective responsibility to conserve the marine environment and to maintain the biodiversity of this planet, and it's going to take all of us,” Dr. Harvey says. “I hope in ten years, I can tell my grandchildren that the world made them proud. I hope they know a world where schools teach STEAM subjects with ease, where passionate teachers are supported by the communities and governments and where fish populations and coral reef experienced a comeback.”
To #LoveTheBlue and support the GHF, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, visit https://guyharveyfoundation.org/support-us/#waystogive
About Guy Harvey: Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com. Follow Guy on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DrGuyHarvey, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/drguyharvey, and tune in to see Guy’s latest expeditions on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/DrGuyHarvey.
About the Guy Harvey Foundation: With a focused mission to better understand and conserve the ocean environment, the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) collaborates with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides funding to affiliated researchers who share this objective. The GHF also develops and hosts cutting-edge educational programs that help educators to foster the next era of marine conservationists, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. For more information, visit www.GuyHarveyFoundation.org. Follow the GHF on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GuyHarveyOcean, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GuyHarveyOcean, or connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/GuyHarveyOcean.
About NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI): Established in 1999, NSU’s Guy Harvey Research Institute (GHRI) is a collaboration between the renowned marine artist, scientist and explorer, Dr. Guy Harvey, and Nova Southeastern University’s Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography. The mission of NSU’s GHRI is to provide the scientific information necessary to understand, conserve, and effectively manage the world’s marine fishes and their ecosystems. It is one of only a handful of private organizations dedicated exclusively to the science-based conservation of marine fish populations and biodiversity. The research, education and outreach activities of NSU’s GHRI are supported by the Guy Harvey Foundation, Intradeco, extramural research grants, philanthropic donations by private businesses and individuals and NSU. Please visit nova.edu/ocean/ghri/index.html for more information.
