Dr. Dorothy Pei Joins Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in Houston, TX

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome interventional cardiologist Dorothy Pei , MD, to the team. Dr. Pei has an individualized approach to heart and vascular care to ensure patients are provided the best possible care.Dr. Dorothy Pei has been in practice since 2017. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Advanced Echocardiography, and Nuclear Cardiology. She completed her Cardiology board certification exam in October 2023. She has numerous journal publications and has presented at several national conferences.Dr. Pei graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine. She received her M.D. from Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. She completed her Internal Medicine internship and residency at Baylor College of Medicine. Afterward, she completed her Cardiology fellowship at UT Houston, where she subsequently completed an additional fellowship in Advanced Echocardiography.Dr. Pei is passionate about cardiology and interested in women's cardiology, preventative cardiology, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and cardiac imaging. Given her training in advanced echocardiography, she is an expert in evaluating structural heart disease, complex valvular heart disease, and prosthetic valve pathology.Dr. Pei prioritizes her patients above anything else. She believes in taking the time to listen to her patients and to discuss the treatment plan together so there is complete understanding. Her treatment decisions are based on guideline-directed therapy and individualized patient care.Dr. Pei enjoys spending time with her husband and two energetic cats. She is an avid baker, cyclist, and foodie who loves exploring Houston's diverse food scene.

