iBlissLife Strengthens Operations with Yarrow Lee Kubrin as New Advisor for National Expansion

Tulsa, OK – iBlissLife, a leader in wellness technology, today announces the addition of Yarrow Lee Kubrin to its advisory team. Renowned for his consulting expertise in the cannabis market and other regulated industries across North America, Yarrow's role is poised to be pivotal in iBlissLife's expansion into over a dozen rapidly growing adult-use markets.
As a second-generation cannabis cultivator deeply embedded in the nutraceutical and plant wellness industry, Yarrow Lee Kubrin offers a unique perspective to iBlissLife. His experience encompasses legacy, medical, and adult-use cultivation practices. Recently, he has focused on retail development, broadening his understanding of the diverse and evolving regulatory landscapes across states.
Reflecting on his new role, Yarrow Lee Kubrin said, "Coming from a family where plant medicine was a familiar concept, with a father who was an herbalist and a mother who taught horticulture at universities, it's a privilege to be a part of the change I want to see in the world. I'm excited to contribute to iBlissLife's mission of promoting wellness through plant-based solutions."
Yarrow's expertise in negotiating agreements and forging partnerships within complex “track and trace” supply chains is national in scope. His extensive background in controlled environment agriculture and cannabis processing equips iBlissLife with critical insights into production methods and technologies, key for successful market expansion.
Nathan Zeke, CEO of iBlissLife, expressed his enthusiasm for Yarrow joining the team: “With Yarrow's expansive network and knowledge, stretching from Trenton to Tel Aviv, he will be instrumental in expanding our state presence and global reach. His expertise is crucial in enhancing the impact of our innovative product offerings.”
For more information about iBlissLife and its mission, please visit www.ibliss.life
About iBlissLife:
iBlissLife stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, offering innovative solutions that leverage sustainably-sourced and naturally-processed plant-based ingredients. Committed to fostering local wellness communities, the company aims to revolutionize well-being on a global scale.
