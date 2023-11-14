iBlissLife Strengthens Advisory Board with Renowned Scientist to Advance Wellness Technology
TULSA, OHKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iBlissLife, an emerging leader in wellness technology, announces the addition of Dr. Jonathan RT Lakey, PhD, MSM, to its advisory board. As Professor Emeritus in the Departments of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering at the University of California Irvine, Dr. Lakey brings a wealth of scientific knowledge and leadership to the team, reinforcing iBlissLife's commitment to pioneering advanced agricultural and biotechnologies in the wellness sector.
With a storied career in basic science and the practical application of technologies in clinical settings, Dr. Lakey’s expertise is expected to enhance the company’s development of plant-based wellness solutions. His extensive research in cellular and molecular biology is anticipated to contribute to the refinement of iBlissLife’s product offerings, ensuring they are underpinned by rigorous scientific standards.
"I'm excited to bring my past research and clinical expertise to iBlissLife's overall scientific and business mission,” said Dr. Lakey. “The potential of plant-based solutions in promoting well-being is immense, and I am honoured to support and contribute to this groundbreaking journey."
Nathan Zeke, CEO of iBlissLife, notes, "Dr. Lakey's scientific acumen will provide crucial guidance as we strive to lead the industry in wellness technology, enhancing health through plant-based innovations."
The executive team at iBlissLife is composed of seasoned professionals with a diverse range of expertise. Nate Zeke, Co-founder and CEO, will continue to lead efforts in recruitment, fundraising, and strategic operations as the company enters state-regulated markets. Co-founder Liron Artzi brings over 25 years of experience in global distribution, hospitality, and entertainment, and will be instrumental in forging global wellness communities and driving the company’s direct-to-consumer initiatives. Co-founder Paul Aston, an innovative STEM researcher and technology inventor, will direct the development of iBlissLife's agricultural and biological technologies, drawing upon his extensive background in life sciences and engineering.
With a formidable team of advisors and executives, iBlissLife is well-equipped to introduce innovative plant-based wellness solutions designed to meet the varied needs of individuals and support the company’s mission of "Healing the World with Plant-Based Potions."
For additional details about iBlissLife and its vision, visit www.ibliss.life
About iBlissLife:
iBlissLife stands at the cutting edge of the wellness industry, offering innovative solutions that leverage sustainably sourced and naturally processed plant-based ingredients. The company is dedicated to fostering robust local communities centered on wellness, with the goal of revolutionizing well-being on a global scale.
