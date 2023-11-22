TBI Agents Investigating Murfreesboro Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Wednesday morning involving an officer from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. in the 400 block of North Thompson Lane, shortly after a man attempted to rob an armored vehicle. A Murfreesboro officer confronted the man and, for reasons under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing his weapon, striking the man, who subsequently died. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.