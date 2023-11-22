DIYA Beauty & Wellness Acquires WR Group Retail Brands and the North American Sales Division

Supermodel and Beauty Expert Angie Everhart and Industry Veteran Renee Niles Launch DIYA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supermodel and beauty expert, entrepreneur Angie Everhart and partner Renee Niles have acquired WR Group’s widely distributed and very popular brands and products, as well as its private label manufacturing. Everhart is CEO and Renee Niles, a seven-year veteran and former EVP of WRG with decades of documented product development, management and sales expertise in the CPG space, will continue to be responsible for those areas as President of DIYA Beauty and Wellness LLC. DIYA is now the parent company of Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening, ProBiogen Spore Based Probiotics, and BareOrganics Superfoods, including the newest product entry, BareOrganics Ground Coffee including Focus, Cardio Care, Energy and Daily Defense coffee. DIYA has also acquired exclusive licensing rights for North America for the natural hair regrowth line, Foligain Hair and Grooming products. The new owners are proud of being a woman owned and operated company. They are filing for certification as a women owned business to participate in Diverse Supplier opportunities with new and existing clients.

Everhart became familiar with the products when she served as spokesperson for Oralgen NuPearl natural teeth whitening system and the NuPearl teeth whitening pen. Not only did she believe in the products, she also learned about the brands and products the company owned, and as a woman very conscious of nutrition and product purity, became a fan. As she grew to know Renee Niles, she was so impressed that she asked Renee to work with her on hair products she was developing called Ever. When WRG’s brands became available for sale, Angie opted to put Ever on the back burner and make an offer to buy all intellectual property for the brands, private label programs, brand LLC’s and their inventory. DIYA Beauty and Wellness officially owns the brands and inventory as of October 20th, 2023. The experienced and very effective executives, operations and sales force will continue in their respective roles at DIYA. Angie will be the face of the company in advertising and marketing campaigns.

It is extremely important to DIYA to give back. Since the DIYA products are all organic, a portion of the profits from each product will be donated to a non-profit in the region from which their ingredients are sourced. “Every product has a story,” said Angie, “Giving back is like a good hug – it feels great for both parties and is mutually beneficial. We will be focused on supporting our farmers and providers of our organic raw materials as a starting place to allow for continued sustainable practices and caring for Mother Earth.”

Angie and Renee, along with the entire DIYA team, are excited to bring this new chapter of growth to the brands whose names are already recognizable and stable in the market. “It is an honor to be working with Angie as the team and I continue our seven-year journey of bringing high-quality, affordable, organic and natural products to the mass market,” states Renee, “We have always believed that organic and natural products should be affordable and strive to make a difference in people’s lives, one product at a time. DIYA will continue this mission. We wish to thank every one of our loyal customers and clients that have believed in the brands and continue to support us. We are unstoppable with you and can’t wait to bring even greater engagement, new product offerings and customized retail programs to market.”

DIYA is proud to announce the following promotions - LaDonna Milliner to Director of Procurement, Juan Gariglio to Creative Director, Tien Lovorn to Quality & Compliance Leader, and Carolyn Freytag to Operations Manager. Sales leadership remains under the guidance of Amy Krutul, Director of National Sales, Mass and Specialty Channels and Ildi Czako has moved to Director of National Sales for the Natural Channel.

Growth plans include focusing upon expanding the company’s private label business, conducting SKU rationalization to allow for innovative new product launches, and bringing customer requested programs to market to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Whether you drink, eat or apply DIYA branded or private label products, they’re winners, literally, with awards from New Beauty, Delicious Living, Good Housekeeping and more! Products are available in Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, HEB, Kroger, Wegmans, Meijer, KEHE, UNFI, Palko and more.



ABOUT DIYA (www.Diyabwell.com): DIYA takes care of its customers inside and out, from head to toe. The brand portfolio includes:

BareOrganics Superfood products: 100% USDA Certified Organic, Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, Kete/Paleo Friendly, manufactured and packed in the USA. Packaging jars are 100% recyclable, BPA-Free and Reusable, microwave and dishwasher safe. For health, wellness, immunity and energy, BareOrganics has a wide variety of superfoods including baking products, single ingredient supplement powders for blending into smoothies or soups, and a host of other products to ensure a better you.

Probiogen Spore Probiotics are a line of powerful natural probiotics that have been tested and proven to work 100x better vs. leading brands and yogurt. They do not require refrigeration and are stable enough to make it through the heat and acidic environment of the human gastric system, unlike many other probiotics on the market. They are also DNA tested and verified for strain precision and potency. Try our best selling Daily product or combine with custom formulations: Women’s Vitality, Men’s Vitality, Stress & Mood, Allergy Defense or Weight Management.

Foligain Hair regrowth and hair health are treated individually for men and women designed for the scalp and to ensure healthy hair, with shampoo, conditioning and a variety of topical and grooming products including beard growth, and lash growth.

Private Label capabilities include superfoods, supplements and the amazing National Brand Better line of Vitamin C immunity stick packs, in national retailers across the country.

Oralgen NuPearl Teeth Whitening products are custom to the user’s preference. Choose the Natural line for sensitive teeth and the professional if you do not have sensitive teeth and prefer a peroxide-based solution over a natural, stain-lifting solution. Use the Oralgen products that pleased Angie enough to buy the brands!