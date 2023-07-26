Hair Loss Prevention Leader, FOLIGAIN® Launches at Wegmans

Foligain-Clinically Proven Natural Hair Loss Prevention

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the launch of their FOLIGAIN® brand at all Wegman locations nationwide.

FOLIGAIN® provides thicker and healthier-looking hair for men and women. The hero ingredient found in many FOLIGAIN® products, Trioxidil®, a triple action nutrient complex, has shown to have positive results related to hair volume and hair count. In a rigorous clinical study, held under the supervision of the Princeton Consumer Research Corp., 180% of participants had more hair volume at 4 months, 76% had less hair loss at 4 months, and 75% improved hair count at just 2 months. The formula is also formulated to be drug-free, has been dermatologist tested and built with a clean ingredient deck to assure even the most sensitive scalps can use the products with success.

“This is an exciting time for FOLIGAIN says Renee Niles, EVP Sales. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our revolutionary products to Wegman consumers. We continue to see Scalp Health as an important category for TODAY and well into the future as hair loss continues to be a serious and emotional issue for men and women due to environmental, physical, and psychological stressors that can lead to hair loss, thinning and hair patching at a rate greater than we have experienced in the last 10 years that the brand has existed. As a leader in hair loss prevention, we understand the impact we can provide by offering a drug-free alternative for consumers and value this wonderful opportunity that Wegmans has provided for our products to be discovered in their beautiful stores.”

You can now purchase the following FOLIGAIN® products at all Wegmans stores:

FOLIGAIN TRIPLE ACTION COMPLETE FORMULA FOR THINNING HAIR for Men with 10% Trioxidil (2 fl oz)

• Formulated with the most potent 10% Trioxidil® blend. Trioxidil targets hair from root to tip for the look of added density, fullness, and youthful vitality. Liposphere micro-emulsion technology infuses hair and scalp with the exclusive 10% Trioxidil® complex. The formula also contains important hair nutrients such as Biotin and is boosted by Trichogen™, Procapil™, copper peptides and pea sprout extract for a truly comprehensive solution. These ingredients have gone through rigorous testing and research to ensure the best support for scalp health.

FOLIGAIN TRIPLE ACTION COMPLETE FORMULA FOR THINNING HAIR for Women with 10% Trioxidil (2 fl oz)

• Created for women with fine or thinning hair who want to add new life to their tresses, increasing the look of thickness, fullness and body. Liposphere micro-emulsion technology infuses hair and scalp with our exclusive 10% Trioxidil® triple action complex, combined with powerful Trichogen™, Procapil™, copper peptides and pea sprout extract, for a truly effective formula. These ingredients have gone through rigorous testing and research to ensure the best support for scalp health.

FOLIGAIN HAIR & SCALP ROLLER with 540 Titanium Needles

• A comprehensive scalp stimulation derma roller designed to support hair and scalp health. The sleek roller design includes 540 stable, ultra-fine titanium needles that roll painlessly over the scalp and penetrate the skin's upper surface. The combination of crossline needle arrangement and ultra-fine needles ensures this process is non-invasive.

• Perfect for use with the topical scalp treatments like our Foligain Topical Solution for Men and Women.

For more information on WR Group and FOLIGAIN® please contact:

Ildiko Czako @ ICzako@wrgroup.com



More About FOLIGAIN®

FOLIGAIN® has been an industry leader in hair care innovation since 2008. Their mission is to disrupt the hair care industry with breakthrough formulas and solutions that truly provide visible results. The FOLIGAIN® Trioxidil® products are award winning and trusted by millions of consumers in over 45 countries.

More About WR Group

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

https://www.wrgroup.com/