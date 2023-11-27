American Paper Optics announces Eclipse Glasses for 2 Causes: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALS Association

In sync with Giving Tuesday, American Paper Optics announces limited release eclipse glasses in support of two causes, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where CFO/COO Paulo Aur’s father Dr. Rhomes (John) Aur worked for 18 years as a pediatric oncologist. American Paper Optics announces limited release eclipse glasses in support of 2 causes, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where CFO/COO Paulo Aur’s father Dr. Rhomes (John) Aur worked for 18 yr as a pediatric oncologist. In sync with Giving Tuesday, American Paper Optics announces limited release eclipse glasses in support of two causes, including the ALS Association, to honor CFO/COO Paulo Aur’s brother Amin who sadly passed from ALS at age 57. In sync with Giving Tuesday, American Paper Optics announces a limited release eclipse glasses in support of two causes, including the ALS Association, to honor CFO/COO Paulo Aur’s brother Amin who sadly passed from ALS at age 57. American Paper Optics CFO/COO Paulo Aur announces a limited release of ALS eclipse glasses supporting the ALS Association in honor of his brother Amin Aur. His Team Amin has already raised $100k for this nonprofit.

American Paper Optics announces new “eclipse glasses for a cause” supporting 2 charities in sync with Giving Tuesday and the upcoming 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

Our St. Jude and ALS Eclipse Glasses are unique holiday items tied to amazing causes. During this season of giving, we hope that you will join us in supporting these life changing organizations.” — Paulo Aur, CFO/COO, American Paper Optics LLC

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with Giving Tuesday, American Paper Optics announces limited release eclipse glasses in support of two causes: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ALS Association . Beyond eclipse products, these non-profits have a special tie to the organization and their CFO/COO Paulo Aur. These “eclipse glasses for a cause” make fantastic holiday gifts that will also make a difference.American Paper Optics LLC is the Number 1 manufacturer of eclipse glasses, having made 300+ million eclipse glasses that are “NASA Selected”, ISO and CEO Certified and all proudly Made in the USA. From now until the April 8, 2024, Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics will donate 50% of profits for each 12 pack (12 glasses for $24) to these non-profits, and encourages everyone to support these charities this holiday season.When asked why American Paper Optics chose these non-profits, Paulo Aur, explains, “We are truly passionate about supporting these specific causes. We are proud partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospitaland support their mission to ‘save children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases’. St Jude, also based in Memphis, is where my father, Dr. Rhomes (John) Aur, worked for 18 years. My brother Amin Aur sadly passed from ALS at the young age of 57, so we also feel strongly about doing what we can to support to the ALS Association.”Paulo Aur’s father Dr. Rhomes (John) Aur, was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 1963. Aur was one of the first pediatric oncologists and hematologist-oncologists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Paulo adds, “my father was very modest about his successes and took his defeats quite hard. I have fond memories of him at the hospital, comforting sick children and their parents. When he arrived at St. Jude, the survival rate for childhood cancer was only 20%. Today, that rate is over 80% and continues to increase. I’m extremely proud knowing my dad will forever be tied to such an amazing place.”American Paper Optics worked closely with St. Jude to create these custom eclipse glasses using artwork designed by the St. Jude patients .The second “eclipse glasses for a cause” charity was chosen by American Paper Optics to honor of Paulo Aur’s late brother Amin Aur, who passed from ALS, which is often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”. Amin retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Major, and was a pilot for Southwest Airlines for nine years from 2003-2012. Amin retired from Southwest Airlines after being diagnosed with ALS.Paulo Aur reflected, “I saw first-hand what a horrific disease ALS is, and how it devastated our entire family. We have been on a mission to help the ALS Association since his diagnosis. Our family and friends (Team Amin) have raised well over $100,000 for the ALS Association in his honor. Amin was a 'family first' man and a true patriot having flown for the Air Force and NATO during the Gulf War. He loved his family, his country and flying. He was a protective big brother who was always there for me, and told me that he loved me every time we talked.”The ALS Association is “leading the way in global research and helping 20,000 Americans living with ALS” that has no cure, but some treatments. Paulo Aur expands on the positive impact, “The ALS Association funds are not only used to research cures, but to help those living with ALS to live a more comfortable life by providing support and necessary equipment.”Paulo emphasizes, “Our St. Jude and ALS Eclipse Glasses are unique holiday items tied to amazing causes. During this season of giving, we hope that you will join us in supporting these life changing organizations.”With hundreds of millions of people estimated to see the upcoming April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, American Paper Optics hopes to do some good with these “eclipse glasses for a cause”. The 2024 eclipse will be visible to almost everyone in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The “Path of Totality” with the best views will cross parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. States from Texas to Maine, and then Toronto and Montreal Canada.SOCIAL MEDIAFollow @AmericanPaperOptics3D on Instagram for daily eclipse updates.AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS’ ECLIPSE GLASSES FOR 2 CAUSES:St. Jude Children’s Research HospitalEclipse GlassesALS Association Eclipse GlassesABOUT AMERICAN PAPER OPTICS LLC (Memphis, TN / Bartlett): American Paper Optics has been preparing for the 2 upcoming North American eclipses (Oct 14, 2023 and April 8, 2024) since the last major total solar eclipse in 2017. CEO/President John Jerit first began manufacturing solar eclipse glasses in the 1990s. In 1991, APO made their first eclipse glasses for the total eclipse visible from Mexico. Today, APO has produced 300+ million solar eclipse glasses, along with making over 3 billion total 3D glasses and related products. APO has made custom 3D glasses for major brands, and has been the exclusive manufacturer for 3D glasses for movie studios and 3D titles. APO’s work and safe solar eclipse glasses have been seen on CBS Sunday Morning, FOX Weather, ABC News, USA Today, Forbes, MSN, Daily Memphian, Inc., The Business Journals, The Wall Street Journal, Travel and Leisure, and many local TV stations across the U.S. https://www.eclipseglasses.com

