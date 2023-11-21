IDPH, State Board of Health to Hold Public Hearings on State Health Improvement Plan Nov. 28-30

ILLINOIS, November 21 - Public will have chance to comment on Healthy Illinois 2028 initiative





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in conjunction with the State Board of Health (SBOH), will hold a series of virtual public hearings November 28-30, 2023, to seek public comment on the State Health Assessment (SHA) and the State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP). Those two documents are major components of "Healthy Illinois 2028," a statewide five-year plan to improve the health of Illinois by addressing the priority public health issues of our communities.





The SHA and SHIP assess current health needs in Illinois and map out strategies to address those needs. Participants in the virtual public hearings will be able to offer their perspective on the most significant public health issues in the state, including: chronic disease; maternal and infant health; COVID-19 and emerging illnesses; mental health/substance use disorder; and racism as a public health crisis.









Members of the press are invited to observe the event but must register at the link above to do so.





The comments gathered during the virtual meeting or in writing will be taken into consideration in developing the final version of the documents, which will be presented to the Illinois General Assembly no later than December 31, 2023. Other partners in the SHA and SHIP are the Illinois Public Health Institute and the University of Illinois Chicago Policy, Practice, and Research Center.