Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas in October

ILLINOIS, November 22 - Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted) Metropolitan Area October 2023* October 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.0% 3.3% 0.7 Carbondale-Marion 4.4% 3.8% 0.6 Champaign-Urbana 4.2% 3.4% 0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.4% 4.5% -0.1 Danville 5.7% 4.6% 1.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.9% 3.4% 1.5 Decatur 6.1% 4.9% 1.2 Elgin 4.7% 3.9% 0.8 Kankakee 5.8% 4.8% 1.0 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.5% 3.5% 1.0 Peoria 4.9% 4.0% 0.9 Rockford 6.1% 4.9% 1.2 Springfield 4.2% 3.7% 0.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 3.6% 0.7 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 4.2% 0.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eleven metropolitan areas and decreased in three for the year ending October 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one. "With consistent gains in payroll jobs, jobseekers and employers continue to find new opportunities to land their next jobs and fill open positions," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Further investments in workforce development throughout the state, coupled with the employment resources provided by IDES and its partners, continue to provide a strong foundation for the Illinois labor market." The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+3.0%, +800), the Elgin Metro Division (+2.2%, +5,900), and the Springfield MSA (+1.6%, +1,800). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +0.7% or +26,200. Total nonfarm jobs were down in the Kankakee MSA (-1.1%, -500), the Decatur MSA (-0.8%, -400), and the Rockford MSA (-0.8%, -1,200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Government (thirteen areas); Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality (eleven areas each); and Other Services (nine areas). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+1.5 percentage points to 4.9%), the Decatur MSA (+1.2 percentage points to 6.1%), and the Rockford MSA (+1.2 points to 6.1%). The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division unemployment rate fell -0.1 point to 4.4%.

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - October 2023 Metropolitan Area October October Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 99,000 98,600 400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 58,900 400 Champaign-Urbana MSA 124,200 122,900 1,300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,841,000 3,814,800 26,200 Danville MSA 27,800 27,000 800 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 186,800 186,100 700 Decatur MSA 48,700 49,100 -400 Elgin Metro Division 270,500 264,600 5,900 Kankakee MSA 43,300 43,800 -500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 423,000 421,900 1,100 Peoria MSA 173,300 172,100 1,200 Rockford MSA 147,500 148,700 -1,200 Springfield MSA 111,200 109,400 1,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 242,500 240,500 2,000 Illinois Statewide 6,205,900 6,141,700 64,200 *Preliminary | **Revised









Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Labor Market Area Oct 2023 Oct 2022 Over-the- Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.7 % 4.8 % -0.1 DuPage County 3.6 % 3.5 % 0.1 Grundy County 4.2 % 4.4 % -0.2 Kendall County 3.9 % 3.8 % 0.1 McHenry County 3.7 % 3.7 % 0.0 Will County 4.2 % 4.3 % -0.1 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.6 % 3.8 % 0.8 Kane County 4.8 % 3.9 % 0.9 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.7 % 3.6 % 1.1 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.8 % 4.8 % 1.0 Cities Aurora City 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5 Chicago City 5.0 % 5.2 % -0.2 Elgin City 5.0 % 4.3 % 0.7 Joliet City 4.6 % 5.0 % -0.4 Kankakee City 7.7 % 7.1 % 0.6 Naperville City 3.9 % 3.5 % 0.4 * Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx Kankakee, IL MSA The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.8 percent in October 2023 from 4.8 percent in October 2022. Total nonfarm employment decreased -500 compared to October 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+200), Government (+200), and Educational-Health Services (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Manufacturing (-300), Professional-Business Services (-200), and Construction (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago. Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in October 2023 from 4.5 percent in October 2022. Total nonfarm employment increased +26,200 compared to October 2022. The Educational-Health Services (+29,400), Leisure-Hospitality (+15,900), Government (+4,400), and Financial Activities (+3,600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-17,200) and Information (-6,100). Elgin, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.7 percent in October 2023 from 3.9 percent in October 2022. Total nonfarm employment increased +5,900 compared to October 2022. Professional-Business Services (+4,300), Educational-Health Services (+1,700), and Government (+1,500) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Construction (-1,000), Retail Trade (-800), and Wholesale Trade (-300) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago. Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in October 2023 from 3.5 percent in October 2022. Total nonfarm employment increased +1,100 compared to October 2022. Retail Trade (+1,000), Government (+700), Wholesale Trade (+600), and Financial Activities (+300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-700) and Professional-Business Services (-400) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.

Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

