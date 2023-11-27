Submit Release
EPH Acquires Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis, TN

The 78-Unit Multifamily Property was Built in 1995 and has 52,600 Rentable Square Feet

MEMPHIS, TN, SHELBY, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gramercy Park Townhomes was acquired off market and is located across the street from another complex which EPH owns, Shelby Grove Apartments. The property is currently managed by Multi-South Management and they will continue to manage Gramercy Park and Shelby Grove. The existing mortgage on the property was assumed by EPH and has a remaining 7.5 years remaining on the term at a rate of 3.70%.

"We look forward to being able to create operational efficiencies and a streamlined management approach across both properties.", said Erin Rooney, Partner, Director of Property Management.

About EPH:
Equity Partnership Holdings (EPH) is a real estate investment company with offices in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, and Newport Beach, CA. The main focus of EPH is acquiring strategically located multi-family investment properties in areas with strong fundamentals and upside potential. Since 2010 EPH has closed on over 30 multi-family properties, in 9 different states, encompassing over 1,500 units. Besides multi-family investment opportunities, EPH has partnered with experienced developers on projects to provide compelling risk-adjusted
returns to their investors.

Media Relations
EPH, LLC
info@ephproperties.com

