EPH Commences Boyle Building Redevelopment in Downtown Little Rock, AR
EPH in cooperation with Moses Tucker Partners will be renovating the Boyle Building which will be the future home of the Arkansas Attorney General OfficeDENVER, CO, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity Partnership Holdings (EPH) has acquired the Boyle Building in Downtown Little Rock for $5,350,000. The $35M renovation project, in participation with Moses Tucker Partners, is slated for delivery in November 2024. Once complete, the Boyle Building will be the new home of the Attorney General who has executed a 19.9yr NNN lease and has the option to buy the building in 5 years. Tim Griffin, Arkansas Attorney General said, “In addition to saving tax dollars, this move will save a historic structure at the corner of Capitol and Main in downtown Little Rock, the symbolic center of our capital city. It is a win for Little Rock as it will clean up a blighted area downtown and allow for new commercial development on Main Street. As I have often said, ‘as goes our capital city, so goes our state."
EPH is excited for this transformational project and looks forward to bringing what was Arkansas’s second “skyscraper” built in 1909 back to life. Construction will start in September and is slated to be complete in late 2024. EPH has worked with on 8 separate acquisitions with Moses Tucker and they manage a majority of their multifamily portfolio in Little Rock.
To watch the KATV news release on the project, please CLICK HERE.
About Us: EPH is a real estate investment company with offices in Denver, CO, Charleston, SC, and Orange County, CA. The main focus of EPH is acquiring strategically located multifamily investment properties in areas with strong fundamentals and upside potential. Since 2010 EPH has closed on over 30 multifamily properties, in 9 different states, encompassing over 1,500 units. Besides multifamily investment opportunities, EPH has partnered with experienced developers on projects to provide provide compelling risk adjusted returns to their investors.
Media Relations
EPH, LLC
info@ephproperties.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn