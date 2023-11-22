CloudDefense.AI Launches Hacker's View™: Raising The Bar For Proactive Cloud Security
CloudDefense.AI, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of Hacker's View™, a groundbreaking solution of its CNAPP.
With our true CNAPP offering and the Hacker's View™ product, we are redefining cloud security. We aim to stay ahead of threats, not just respond to them.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forged by the world's leading ethical hackers, it unravels your system's vulnerabilities by adopting the hacker's ingenious mindset. Much like a chess grandmaster anticipating moves, we strategically preempt cyber threats, leveraging the art of thinking like a hacker. Welcome to a paradigm shift in security – where foresight meets the brilliance of the hacker's perspective.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
The pressing need to address rapidly evolving cyber threats
As cyber threats grow more complex and perilous, the urgency for enhanced cybersecurity solutions intensifies. Forecasts from Cybersecurity Ventures suggest a worrying increase in cybercrime expenses, possibly hitting $10.5 trillion per year by 2025. This concerning situation highlights the critical need for advanced cyber defense strategies.
Financial Consequences of Cybersecurity Breaches
The IBM Security Data Breach Report 2023 underscores the financial consequences of cyber incidents, reporting an average global cost of $4.45 million for each data breach. This highlights the critical importance of deploying predictive and robust cybersecurity measures.
Introducing Hacker's View™: A Pioneering Shift in Proactive Cyber Defense
Hacker's View™ takes a new approach to cybersecurity by focusing on gathering comprehensive data on client domains in a user-friendly format. The tool conducts a variety of tasks, including subdomain enumeration, technology analysis of discovered websites, and reverse IP lookups, which are essential for linking websites with AWS network interfaces, EC2 instances, and Load Balancers. It also performs port and application vulnerability scans, further enhancing security measures.
Working Together with Ethical Hackers
In developing Hacker's View™, CloudDefense.AI has utilized the skills of leading ethical hackers globally, ensuring the tool incorporates practical knowledge and is equipped to anticipate intricate cyber threats.
For Security Experts: Mastering Cyber Defense with Hacker's View™
Security practitioners will appreciate the intuitive experience offered by Hacker's View™, which efficiently displays discovered subdomains, their technologies, and associated cloud assets. The tool expertly identifies misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and potential malware threats. Additionally, it provides a contextual map view of a company's public infrastructure, allowing for a clear visualization of potential attack entry points.
A new era in cloud security
The introduction of Hacker's View™ signals a major shift in cloud security. This tool is not just a new addition but a strategic innovation that reshapes the cloud security landscape. It underscores CloudDefense.AI's unwavering commitment to securing the digital frontier with advanced, proactive, and comprehensive cyber defense strategies.
Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI, also shared, "We're paving the way for a future where comprehensive domain reconnaissance and real-time vulnerability management become standard protocols, ensuring that every layer of our clients' cloud environments is hack-proof."
For more information about Hacker's View™ and other visionary cybersecurity solutions from CloudDefense.AI, visit here or book a free demo.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they seamlessly blend expertise and technology, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's View™, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by forging a connection between applications and the cloud. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
For queries:
Natasha Bahia
Global Head, Marketing
Email: natasha@clouddefense.ai
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube