Blue Fusion to Present at AWS re:Invent
Blue Fusion product to Present as Ingram Micro's Top Public Sector Solution.FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Fusion was named a Top Public Sector Solution by Ingram Micro and asked to present at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.
AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud community. The in-person event features keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities, access to 2000+ training sessions, the Expo, after-hours events, and more. The event is ideal for people who want to transform their business with the cloud, hear the latest innovations from AWS, explore new technology, and anyone who wants to level up their cloud computing skills to elevate their career. AWS re:Invent offers cloud enthusiasts, experts, and practitioners an experience like no other.
Blue Fusion is a disruptive technology that resolves the problem of disparate data normalization for the Cloud and Analytics and other Security-related problems. The product resolves the number one question from customers moving to the cloud; "how do you connect to my data?". The easily configurable product provides rapid connectivity to any database or data source, external or internal, to the cloud and provides data normalization with no data science or ETL. By simplifying data connectivity, the product allows cloud users of all levels to streamline and accelerate movement to the cloud or cloud integration to build customized data fabric and optimize their investments in technology.
"Being selected to speak at AWS re:Invent by Ingram Micro is an honor and represents the value of Blue Fusion to the AWS cloud community," said Blue Fusion's Strategic Growth Executive and Founder, Bruce Parkman. "The ability for Blue Fusion to accelerate cloud integration and to bring additional value to Ingram Micro and their outstanding community of Value-Added Resellers highlights the product's value beyond just data analytics."
Blue Fusion is available directly from its partner system, including its government channel provided by Ingram Micro. Please get in touch with us at sales@bluefusion.com for more information.
About Blue Fusion
Blue Fusion's patented technology provides automated data normalization of disparate data and sensor technology for Artificial Intelligence and Analytics. The company's award-winning technology provides rapid connectivity to disparate databases and federated "no code" queries or data demands that normalize data with one click with its agnostic approach to data, saving time and money. Blue Fusion – All Your Data, All the Time. www.bluefusion.com
About the Tampa Bay Innovation Center
Ingram Micro is a leading distributor of technology products and services, serving 90% of the world's population with flexible cash flow, technology services, business intelligence, and marketing support. Ingram Micro also offers a wide range of managed services, such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, 5G, blockchain, big data, analytics, data center, IT support, IT consulting, IT training, IT outsourcing, IT asset management, and IT security. Ingram Micro distributes a wide range of IT products, including computers, laptops, printers, monitors, storage, software, hardware, networking, security, telecommunications, and office supplies. See more at www.ingrammicro.com
Don Fried
Blue Fusion
+1 813-568-9778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn