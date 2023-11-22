Adrian’s Tale of Resilience after Contracting TB

In the tourist town of Livingstone, located in the heart of Zambia’s Southern Province, resides Adrian Namakando, a 44-year-old man with an unyielding spirit. Adrian, a father of four, found himself faced with an unexpected challenge in April 2022 when a persistent cough plagued his days and nights.

Concerned for his health, Adrian’s mother, a dedicated TB treatment supporter at Dambwe Clinic, urged her son to undergo a tuberculosis test.

He said the test results confirmed his fears – he had contracted Tuberculosis.

Adrian narrated that this diagnosis marked the beginning of a remarkable journey towards recovery, appreciating the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded Proud-Z Telemed program under CIDRZ.

“Under this initiative, I was enrolled in the TB prevention program. As part of the program, I was provided with a phone for constant communication with the healthcare facility, ensuring a streamlined approach to managing my health. Regular phone calls from Telemed not only provided me with psychosocial support but also facilitated quick symptom screenings while monitoring the potential side effects of my TB prevention medication,” he said.

He added that this personalised and persistent approach ensured that he remained on track with his treatment regimen, offering him a lifeline during his challenging period.

“Every month, I received airtime to assist me in responding to texts, and when I did not respond to both phone calls and texts, the team came physically to check on me,” he narrated.

Adrian further outlined that the impact of Telemed did not stop with him. His entire household benefited from the project’s comprehensive approach.

‘All my family members were sensitised and screened for TB. One of my relatives was diagnosed with the disease and promptly initiated on treatment, preventing further spread within the household,” he said.

Adrian completed his TB treatment in September 2022 and appreciated the help rendered by Telemed, who helped him achieve the recommended treatment course to cure his TB.

Grateful for the support he received, Adrian expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Telemed, acknowledging their pivotal role in guiding him towards a complete recovery.

However, Adrian’s gratitude went beyond mere words. Fueled by his experience, he aspires to make a difference in his community. With a newfound purpose, he expressed his desire to undergo training as a psychosocial counsellor. His goal is clear: to deepen his understanding of TB management and use his knowledge to help others facing similar challenges in his community.

“My ambition is to reach out professionally to as many people as possible, becoming a beacon of hope for those in need,” he said.

Adrian is just one of the 970 individuals whose lives were transformed by the CDC-supported CIDRZ’s Proud-Z Telemed program in 2022. Implemented across five sites in Lusaka and Livingstone, this initiative not only provided medical support but also instilled hope, resilience, and a renewed sense of purpose in the lives of those affected by Tuberculosis.