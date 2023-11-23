NCRI-US: German Police Targets 54 Locations Linked to Iran Regime's Terror Network

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says Western concessions have enhanced Tehran's potential for international terrorism and expansion of its network on Western soils.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, German police targeted 54 locations across seven states in a probe into Hamburg's Islamic Center, a site long monitored by the German intelligence. This action reportedly is part of a broader scrutiny of five groups linked to the Iranian regime's espionage network, including the Islamic Center of Hamburg.

Reports from Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution frequently identify the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MEK) as primary targets of Tehran's spy operations. In light of decades of surveillance, it remains unclear what decisive action the German intelligence plans to take against these networks.

This center, which has been very active in threatening and spying on the regime's opponents, is directly funded and directed by Tehran and the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The regime's embassies and all its religious and cultural centers have no mission other than espionage and terrorist activities.

So why weren't these centers shut down long ago? Facts on the ground suggest that It is the appeasement policy of the West, not intelligence shortcomings.

Jafarzadeh emphasized what he had demonstrated before with facts and details that the head of the snake of Islamic fundamentalism, war, and terrorism lies in Tehran and must be removed. And it must be removed by the Iranian people and the organized resistance movement, namely the NCRI and the MEK. Meanwhile, Western capitals need to abandon appeasement immediately. They need to reinstate UN Security Council sanctions and dismantle Tehran's terror network, hubs, and sleeper cells.

To truly make the world a safer place involves these decisive actions by the West, as the Iranian people are fighting to change the regime.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

