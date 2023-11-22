Submit Release
FRANKLIN COUNTY ONLINE ONLY TAX FORECLOSED REAL ESTATE DECEMBER 6

31 River St, Village of Chateaugay, Town of Chateaugay

62 State Rt 95, Town of Moira

1921 State Route 11, Town of Bangor

Online Only Real Property Tax Auction ending December 6th

MALONE, NY, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin County Treasurer, Frances Perry, has announced that Franklin County will hold An Online Only Real Property Tax Auction ending December 6th at 1:01PM. All auction information, including the entire list properties is available on the web site: www.NYSAuctions.com.

The auction consists of homes and vacant land parcels. This is an online only auction where Bidders can complete the Internet Bidding Packet by registering for the auction online. The auction will open for bidding on Monday, December 4th at 10AM.

Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit immediately after their parcels closes. The deposit must be paid by cash, bank teller/cashier check, money order or credit card (Master Card or VISA only). Business checks and personal checks will NOT be accepted. All properties are sold “as is” and officials suggest prospective bidders complete their due-diligence research prior to bidding at the auction.

To help bidders in buying real property, NYSAuctions.com has developed education videos including useful tips to assist bidders in becoming more informed buyers. There is a YouTube Bidders Seminar to learn about the entire auction process.

The NYSAuctions.com Team is a d/b/a of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley, NY. The company provides real property tax auction services to over a dozen municipalities throughout New York State and has conducted more than 300 municipal-property auctions since 1991.

Jennifer Gableman
Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc.
+1 845-635-3169
email us here
Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


