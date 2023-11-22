Walter Clark Legal Group to Reimburse Thanksgiving Ride Fares Through Safe Ride Home Program
Safe Ride Home offers community members a free option to arrive home safely from holiday celebrations, helping prevent alcohol-related road accidentsCOACHELLA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thanksgiving holiday, Walter Clark Legal Group is once again committed to ensuring the safety of our community by offering the Safe Ride Home Program. The initiative is designed to encourage responsible choices and prevent alcohol-impaired driving by reimbursing the fare for individuals who opt for a cab or rideshare service instead of getting behind the wheel.
The program will be in operation from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM on the evenings of Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23, 2023. Participants are required to register online for a free reimbursement Coupon at walterclark.com/holiday.
Walter Clark Legal Group emphasizes the importance of registering for a Reimbursement Coupon before the Thanksgiving holiday, recognizing that the need for a safe ride home can arise unexpectedly. Whether attending a bar, restaurant, or house party, participants are urged to plan ahead for a responsible and secure journey home. The program serves as a preventive measure against alcohol-related road accidents, offering a free alternative to those who may find themselves in need.
“Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful, not a time to risk your own safety and the safety of others by getting behind the wheel after drinking,” says founder Walter T. Clark. “This promotion helps protect our community members and empowers them to make the right choices to get home safely.”
The Southern California personal injury law firm is proud to sponsor this public service initiative in the communities it serves, including the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, and the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont, and El Centro regions. Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride home from a designated location (bar, restaurant, or party) to a safe destination such as a hotel or residence, with a maximum fare coverage of $50. Participants must be 21 years or older and possess a valid driver’s license.
Complete program details and registration information are available at walterclark.com/holiday, and Walter Clark Legal Group encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of this initiative to ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving celebration for everyone.
About Walter Clark Legal Group
Walter Clark Legal Group is a law firm specializing in personal injury, serving the Coachella Valley, Banning, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin, and El Centro areas of Southern California.
