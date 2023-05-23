Walter Clark Legal Group Awards over $35K in Scholarships
Recipients of the annual Public Service Scholarship come from local high schools in the areas served by Walter Clark Legal GroupRANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Clark Legal Group awards over $35,000 in scholarships this month to graduating high school seniors, helping them pursue higher education and careers in public service. This year’s scholarship recipients will each receive $1,000 to be used for tuition, school supplies or living expenses during their freshman year in college starting this fall. This year’s recipients of the annual Public Service Scholarship come from local high schools in the areas served by Walter Clark Legal Group: the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont and Imperial Valley.
Students selected to receive this year’s scholarship are all high school graduating seniors attending a 4-year college or university or 2-year community college, in the fall of 2023. Their intended areas of study will enable them to pursue careers in law or other areas of public service, like education, counseling, social work, law enforcement, medicine and firefighting. In addition, these students also exhibited academic & civic excellence, including community volunteer hours, throughout their entire high school career.
Among this year’s recipients is Jada Steverson from Silverado High School in Victorville, CA. Jada will be attending the University of California, San Diego, in the fall to study Computer Engineering and wants to “work for a corporation in the future that develops artificial intelligence programs… that can help people with certain struggles in life.” Silverado College & Career Counselor, DeAnna Richardson, said, “Jada hopes she will be able to help many people, including the community where she grew up."
Walter Clark Legal Group congratulates all graduates of the Class of 2023 and wishes them future success. The Public Service Scholarship is awarded each year and the list of high schools with students who receive the scholarship continues to grow. College and Career Counselors from high schools in the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont and Imperial Valley who are interested in receiving scholarships for next year’s Class of 2024 can get more information at walterclark.com/scholarships.
