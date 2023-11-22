Over 600 clean hydrogen experts to meet in Germany at the 3rd annual World Electrolysis Congress in 2024
The 3rd annual World Electrolysis Congress returns to Germany on 4-7 March 2024 to Power Electrolyser Technology & Collaborations for Clean Hydrogen
This is a very important contract for both Andritz Group and HydrogenPro and confirms the solidity of the strategic partnership between the two parties”LONDON, UK, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The momentum in the clean hydrogen sector is undeniable; while the industry is making incredible strides, there's still much work ahead to turn these ambitious plans into operational realities.
— Jarle Dragvik, Chief Executive, HydrogenPro
To name a few, several electrolyser projects have been announced, from H-TEC Systems PEM electrolyser supply to the Hydrogen Lab Bremerhaven (HLB), part of a research project at the Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems (IWES), to Sunfire GmbH investing 30 million euros to expand its Dresden headquarters and production facility focused on the production of solid oxide electrolyser machines, to HydrogenPro’s recent order from Andritz for a 100-MW electrolyser.
“This is a very important contract for both Andritz Group and HydrogenPro and confirms the solidity of the strategic partnership between the two parties,” said Jarle Dragvik, Chief Executive of the Norwegian electrolyser maker, Hy-drogenPro.
With over 1000 clean hydrogen projects announced, yet with fewer than 10% of these projects having reached the stage of Final Investment Decision (FID), it's evident that the industry faces significant challenges in translating these announcements into operational realities. This is a pivotal moment for the industry to come together, connect, and collaborate to seek solutions for these challenges and share insights.
The World Electrolysis Congress returns to Germany for its 3rd annual edition at the Crowne Plaza Düsseldorf - Neuss Hotel from 4-7 March 2024 to Power Electrolyser Technology and Collaborations for the Future of Clean Hydrogen.
Building on the remarkable success of the previous two editions of the World Electrolysis Congress, World Hydrogen Leaders are delighted to announce the return of the industry's premier event exclusively dedicated to electrolyser technology for clean hydrogen production.
This event promises to be a critical gathering for industry leaders and stakeholders working to turn hydrogen initiatives into concrete, sustainable projects.
The extensive agenda covers everything renewable hydrogen with topics including policy, finance, electrolyser efficiency, large-scale projects and offshore projects, to name a few key themes presented by a speaker faculty of over 100 industry experts.
Expert speakers already confirmed to take the stage at the World Electrolysis Congress 2024 include:
• Martin Tengler, Energy Specialist, BloombergNEF
• Celia Greaves, CEO, Hydrogen Energy Association
• Xuxin Mao, Head of Research, Bank of China
• Assem Bakytzhan – Augustin, Project Manager, HH2E AG
• Alicia Eastman, President, Intercontinental Energy
• Widya Wahyuni, Head of Engineering, Dolphyn Hydrogen
• Dirk van Hoorn, Policy Officer, Dutch Ministry of Climate & Energy
• Urban Keussen, Chief Technology Officer, EWE AG
Confirmed sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and solutions during the congress include:
Green Hydrogen Systems, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Accelera by Cummins, Bosch, Honeywell UOP, KK Wind Solutions, KraftPowercon, TTP, Nel Hydrogen, and more.
Make your mark in this transformative industry and join the future of clean hydrogen!
Get involved with the World Electrolysis Congress today; download the 2024 brochure here and visit our website.
See you in Germany! #WEC #WorldElectrolysisCongress #WHL
For more information about the World Electrolysis Congress:
Contact: Mariana Garibay – Marketing Manager
Event dates: 4 – 7 March 2024
Event location: Crowne Plaza Düsseldorf - Neuss Hotel, Germany
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: mariana.garibay@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: www.worldelectrolysiscongress.com
