Recruiting for Good Launch Fun Reward Personal Chefs Prepare Sweet Dinner Parties

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program) and earn sweet reward chef prepared dinner party www.SweetDinnerParty.com

Girls Design Tomorrow is a purpose driven mentoring program for exceptionally talented girls developing the necessary leadership skills and positive values to lead the future www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Dinner Experiences

Love to support girl causes, and party for Good? Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches foodie treat 'Chef Prepared Sweet Dinner Party;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "You can surprise a BFF, or celebrate a special birthday with our sweet dinner party reward; or you can gift it to anyone you like in LA! Including your mom!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!

For the last three years, Recruiting for Good has been running Girls Design Tomorrow; a meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented girls. Girls learn sweet leadership skills, success habits, and positive values to be role models and lead the future. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

