Recruiting for Good Launch Fun Reward Personal Chefs Prepare Sweet Dinner Parties
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow (mentoring program) and earn sweet reward chef prepared dinner party www.SweetDinnerParty.com
Girls Design Tomorrow is a purpose driven mentoring program for exceptionally talented girls developing the necessary leadership skills and positive values to lead the future www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Dinner Experiences
It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches foodie treat 'Chef Prepared Sweet Dinner Party;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "You can surprise a BFF, or celebrate a special birthday with our sweet dinner party reward; or you can gift it to anyone you like in LA! Including your mom!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
For the last three years, Recruiting for Good has been running Girls Design Tomorrow; a meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented girls. Girls learn sweet leadership skills, success habits, and positive values to be role models and lead the future. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
